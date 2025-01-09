New Opinions: Jan. 9

Interest of E.E. 2025 ND 11

Docket No.: 20240321

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: An appeal from a juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Juneau v. State 2025 ND 13

Docket No.: 20240110

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: A sentence is imposed in an illegal manner if the sentencing court does not observe rules or statutes providing procedural safeguards. When an applicant seeks to withdraw a guilty plea in an application for postconviction relief, the application is treated as one made under N.D.R.Crim.P. 11(d), and the district court considers whether relief is necessary to correct a manifest injustice. Rule 11 provisions are mandatory, and substantial compliance is required to ensure a defendant knowingly and voluntarily enters a guilty plea.

Windyboy v. State 2025 ND 15

Docket No.: 20240204

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court judgment denying an application for postconviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Nelson v. Pine View First Addition Association 2025 ND 9

Docket No.: 20240160

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Contracts

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A district court's order granting a motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction is reversed. A court considers five factors when assessing whether a nonresident defendant has sufficient minimum contacts with North Dakota so the exercise of personal jurisdiction does not offend traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice: (1) the nature and quality of a nonresident defendant's contacts with North Dakota; (2) the quantity of the nonresident defendant's contacts with North Dakota; (3) the relation of the cause of action to the contacts; (4) North Dakota's interest in providing a forum for its residents; and (5) the convenience of the parties. While the first three factors are of primary concern, the fourth and fifth factors are of only secondary importance and are not determinative. Under N.D.R.Civ.P. 11(c)(5)(A), a district court shall not impose monetary sanctions against a represented party for violating Rule 11(b)(2). A district court abuses its discretion by denying a party's motion for attorney's fees when the party prevails on a Rule 11 motion that is contrary to the plain language of Rule 11.

Hollingsworth v. Hollingsworth 2025 ND 8

Docket No.: 20240161

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Divorce

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: An unequal property distribution must be adequately explained by the district court. Valuation of marital assets must be within the range of evidence presented. A district court must apply the Ruff-Fischer guidelines when determining property distribution and spousal support in a divorce proceeding. The proper remedy for unfair surprise is a continuance.

Glaum v. Woodrow 2025 ND 7

Docket No.: 20240153

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Other

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court judgment dismissing a civil case is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Interest of R.S. 2025 ND 5

Docket No.: 20240341

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Mental Health

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court's continuing treatment order is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Estate of Moe 2025 ND 14

Docket No.: 20240197

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Probate, Wills, Trusts

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: Reformation of a will is an equitable remedy designed to give effect to the testator's intention and to prevent unjust enrichment. When the court is determining whether to reform the terms of a will, the relevant inquiry is the testator's intention at the time the testator executed the will. In reformation cases, a court may consider direct evidence and relevant extrinsic evidence as it pertains to the testator's intention at the time of execution. Post-execution evidence must relate to the testator's intent at the time of execution

Reile v. WSI, et. al. 2025 ND 6

Docket No.: 20240135

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Administrative - Workers Compensation

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: The authority of an administrative agency to adopt administrative rules is authority delegated by the legislative assembly. A properly promulgated regulation has the force and effect of law. A regulation that exceeds or supersedes an agency's statutory authority or conflicts with the statute it implements is invalid. The rationale for this principle is that allowing an administrative agency to promulgate rules that include substantive matters not included in the statute under which it is acting constitutes an improper delegation of legislative power. The legislature has not specifically authorized WSI to promulgate rules regulating the proof required to establish compensability for a mental or psychological condition. WSI exceeded its authority when it promulgated a rule imposing specific burdens and limitations not present in the statute the rule implements.

Poseley v. Homer Township, et al. 2025 ND 4

Docket No.: 20240174

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Real Property

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: A judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(6) and (7). An aggrieved party must appeal a local governing body's decision rather than seek injunctive or declaratory relief against the enforcement of the decision. Under N.D.R.Civ.P. 54(e)(2), a claim for attorney's fees not determined by the judgment must be made by motion within 21 days after notice of entry of judgment.

State v. Thompson 2025 ND 3

Docket No.: 20240117

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Terrorizing

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: A district court may exclude otherwise relevant evidence if its probative value is substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice or confusing the issues. A court's power to exclude relevant evidence should be exercised sparingly. Issues not raised or considered in the district court cannot be raised for the first time on appeal. However, newly raised issues may be addressed on appeal if the issue rises to the level of obvious error. The discretion to notice obvious error in an appeal when the defendant does not raise the issue of obvious error need not be exercised, because it is the defendant's burden to show an obvious error that affects a substantial right. The scope of cross-examination is within the district court's discretion, the propriety of which will not be disturbed on appeal absent an abuse of discretion. Reasonable limits may be placed on a defendant's cross-examination, including the exclusion of irrelevant evidence.

State v. Greene 2025 ND 10

Docket No.: 20240128

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Sexual Offense

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment entered after a defendant pleaded guilty to eleven sexual offenses is affirmed. Generally, an open plea waives all non-jurisdictional claims and defenses, including multiplicity challenges. Only in an extraordinary case will a sentence for a term of imprisonment within the statutory sentencing limits violate the Eighth Amendment's prohibition against cruel and unusual punishments.

Tiah v. State 2025 ND 2

Docket No.: 20240216

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: An amended judgment denying applications for postconviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

State v. Caspers 2025 ND 1

Docket No.: 20240124

Filing Date: 1/9/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Misc. Felony

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: Under N.D.C.C. § 12.1-32-06.1, a defendant cannot be ordered to a third period of probation. The statute allows for an initial period of probation and one additional period of probation not to exceed five years. A district court order denying in part a motion for reduced sentence is affirmed.