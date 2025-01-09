All Things Judicial Features Part 2 of Former NCAOC Directors' Roundtable Discussion

In this episode of All Things Judicial, we feature the second installment of a truly extraordinary roundtable discussion with nine former NCAOC directors. The discussion was moderated by former director Judge Marion Warren and included: Judge Gerald Arnold, Judge Jack Cozort, Mr. Jim Drennan, Justice Franklin Freeman, Judge Robert Hobgood, Judge Tom Ross, Judge John Smith, and Judge Ralph Walker. The directors discussed NCAOC's changes throughout the years and shared funny anecdotes from their time leading the Judicial Branch.

"I went to Avery County in the early 1990s and there was an older woman assistant clerk there. I said, 'I noticed you just got your computers in but they're still in boxes.' She said, 'we don't like computers here and we don't like anyone who does,'" said Judge Walker on the podcast. "I went back 10 years later, the older lady is gone and a younger woman was there. She was pulling her hair out (in frustration) and I said, 'ma'am what in the world is wrong?' She said, 'the computers are down and we can't do anything without them!'"

This is part two of the roundtable which was recorded in December 2016. Visit NCcourts.gov to listen to part one and other episodes of All Things Judicial.