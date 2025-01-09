Press Releases

01/09/2025

Find CT Grown Products at Winter Farmers’ Markets Head Indoors for Local Produce, Dairy, and Meat to Support Connecticut Farms

January 9, 2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is encouraging residents to visit a winter farmers’ market to find fresh, local CT Grown products. Through purchases of in season produce, dairy, meat, and value-added products such as honey, maple syrup, you can continue supporting Connecticut farmers while shopping indoors.

“At a time of year when many are making resolutions, make a commitment to shop local and support Connecticut farmers. By spending dollars locally, you are investing in small businesses and supporting them during a critical time as farmers are buying seed, feeding livestock, and making plans for the year ahead right now,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Just like our summer farmers’ markets, winter markets unite our local communities offering residents the opportunity to connect directly with the producer who grew, harvested, and processed the food. Ask for their advice on how to incorporate new items into your dishes and ways to experiment with seasonal ingredients.”

What’s Available at Winter Farmers’ Markets

Fresh, Local Produce: It might be cold, but season extension practices and indoor growing enable farmers to grow seasonal vegetables, root crops, and greens that thrive. Arugula, beets, greens, kale, winter squash, and potatoes are all items you might find.

Delicious Dairy: Connecticut’s dairy farms produce milk 365 days a year, which means you can find delicious dairy products year-round. In addition to whole, 1% and flavored milks, you can also find artisan cheeses and yogurt.

Protein Rich Meats: Seeking comfort in a stew, chili, or roast? Connecticut’s meat producers have you covered with beef, bison, poultry, pork, and lamb available in a variety of cuts. Make sure to grab some locally made seasonings to spice them to suit your flavor profile.

Value-Added Products: While you might not be able to find summer fruits and vegetables, you can find sauces, salsas, jams, and jellies made from CT Grown farm products. Grab a jar of tomato salsa, pickled cucumbers, or blueberry jam for a taste of summer. Don’t forget the honey and maple syrup for a sweet addition to your coffee or pancakes.

Celebrate with Shellfish: Whether it’s a special occasion meal or ‘just because’, harvesters are still out on the water pulling in oysters and clams. Enjoy them on the half shell, add to a chowder, or pick up a package of prepared oysters Rockefeller to bake or broil.

Find a list of winter farmers’ markets in Connecticut at www.CTGrown.gov or visit www.CTGrown.org to access the interactive map to find a farmers’ market near you.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov