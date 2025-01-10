Zephyr Lock and Wind Hardware Merge to Form Zephyr Secure

Wind Group of Companies has reorganized its Wind Hardware, Zephyr Lock and Zephyr Fluid Solutions divisions under one new, integrated company, Zephyr Secure.

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This announcement marks the 75th anniversary of Wind Hardware , a leading industrial hardware supplier for manufacturers spanning a variety of industries.With the parent brands' full portfolio, design, and manufacturing capabilities under one company, Zephyr Secure now offers full-service storage, hardware, and security solutions all from one integrated team. Known for excellence at every touchpoint, Zephyr Secure's designers and engineers equip customers with the products, expertise and insight that empowers them to build with confidence. Though the name has changed, businesses can expect the same commitment to quality and reliable partnerships that have been celebrated throughout Wind Hardware, Zephyr Lock and Zephyr Fluid's history.From lockers and enclosures to specialty hardware, Zephyr Secure provides the confidence of practical, reliable parts and fine-tuned security solutions to offices, fitness centers, schools, healthcare and more. Instead of piecemeal solutions cobbled together from multiple vendors, Zephyr Secure's one-stop shop approach allows businesses to find turn-key answers to every problem, and every budget. By considering every single angle, Zephyr Secure helps customers create value, fuel productivity, and unlock new possibilities.About Zephyr Secure:For 75 years, Zephyr Secure has been making storage security solutions that bring big ideas to life. Today, Zephyr Secure offers a one-stop source for all secure hardware needs under one integrated team. From schools to healthcare offices , Zephyr Secure offers fine-tuned solutions for every business and budget. With a culture of collaborative and forward-thinking innovation, Zephyr Secure's experts design and engineer the components you need, so you can focus on the products you create.Media ContactMark Roffer, Zephyr Secure, 1 203-743-2976 x162, mroffer@zephyrsecure.com, https://www.zephyrsecure.com SOURCE Zephyr Secure

