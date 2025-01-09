Submit Release
Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s will be temporarily closed for maintenance works

MACAU, January 9 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will conduct maintenance works at the site of the exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” from 14 to 17 January (that is, from Tuesday to Friday). In order to ensure public safety and meet the needs for the implementation of the said maintenance works, the exhibition will be temporarily closed to the public. During this period, the area behind the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul’s will remain open to the public and its opening hours will remain unchanged.

For further enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.

