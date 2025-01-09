CE: Director Xia provides crucial guidance on the basis for Macao’s work in the context of President Xi’s important speeches

MACAU, January 9 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said Director Xia Baolong’s speech comprehensively, deeply, and systematically elucidated the profound connotations and significance of President Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches, providing crucial guidance for the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government’s advancement of various undertakings.

The Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies held today a seminar in Beijing on studying and implementing the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches made at the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term MSAR Government.

Mr Sam attended a parallel session set up in Macao, to listen remotely to the speech delivered by the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, at the seminar.

The Chief Executive said President Xi’s visit to Macao from 18 to 20 December 2024 had provided a high-level perspective that clearly indicated the direction for Macao’s future development and also demonstrated high hopes for the MSAR. President Xi’s concern and care for Macao, his foresight on strategic planning for the great cause of the “One country, two systems” principle, his detailed deployments regarding the development of various undertakings in the MSAR, and the acuteness of his expectations for the new-term MSAR Government, all served as tremendous encouragement and inspiration.

Studying and understanding the series of important speeches by President Xi has been at present – and will be – foremost for the MSAR, said Mr Sam. The MSAR Government and various sectors of society have been holding seminars and briefing sessions to study and understand the spirit of President Xi's important speeches.

The Chief Executive noted Director Xia’s important speech delivered today elucidated five key aspects of President Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches. They were: 1. the spirit and rich connotations of the judgement that “One country, two systems” is a good system; 2. the contemporary and global significance of peace, inclusiveness, openness, and sharing values, inherent in “One country, two systems”; 3. the “Four Principles” identified by President Xi for the advancement of the practising of “One country, two systems” in a stable and far-reaching manner, addressing scientifically the theoretical and practical issues of “One country, two systems”; 4. the provision of directions and guidance for the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and for the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; and 5. the outlining of the profound connotations of the vital mission of the practising of “One country, two systems” in the new era, as proposed by President Xi.

Mr Sam stressed that the sixth-term Government would unite and lead all sectors of Macao in this new phase, to implement earnestly the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches. The Government is committed to comprehensively advancing the practising of “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics, striving for new achievements in this regard.

The Chief Executive said the MSAR Government would always maintain its confidence in the theory and institutional format of “One country, two systems”. The Government would be committed to promote Macao’s story under the great “One country, two systems” principle, giving better play to the city’s exemplary role in relation to that principle.

The Government would spare no effort in advancing various endeavours of the MSAR. This was in addition to making full use of Macao’s unique status and advantages, so that it could play a greater role in fulfilling the significant mission it shouldered in the course of building China as a great country and in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, said Mr Sam.