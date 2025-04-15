Day 2 in action in the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 15 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, continued today (15 April) at the Galaxy Arena.

Several Chinese players made their debut today. In the Men’s World Cup, world No. 1 Lin Shidong won against Australia’s Hwan Bae 4-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10), while Wang Chuqin defeated Australia’s Aditya Sareen 4-0 (12-10, 12-10, 11-8, 11-5). In the Women’s World Cup, reigning champion Sun Yingsha secured a 4-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-3, 11-1) victory over Mo Zhang of Canada, while Wang Manyu of China overcame Sweden’s Linda Bergstrom in a tight match 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 12-10).

China’s Liang Jingkun, Lin Gaoyuan, Chen Xingtong, and Kuai Man all secured victories today. However, despite winning the first game 11-2, Wang Yidi was upset by France’s Jia Nan Yuan, who came back to win three consecutive games (11-8, 11-5, 11-8) to snatch victory. Wang must now defeat Portugal’s Jieni Shao tomorrow to keep her hopes of advancing to the knockout stage. Chan Chi In and Seak Hui Li of Macao, China suffered straight-game defeats to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju and Austria’s Sofia Polcanova, respectively.

The results of the Men’s World Cup of 15 April are as follows:

Group Match Result Group 1 LIN Shidong (China) vs Hwan BAE (Australia) 4-0 Group 2 WANG Chuqin (China) vs Aditya SAREEN (Australia) 4-0 Group 3 Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs Mohamed ELBEIALI (Egypt) 4-0 Group 4 LIANG Jingkun (China) vs WONG Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) 3-1 Group 5 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs Yukiya UDA (Japan) 3-1 Group 6 Truls MOREGARD (Sweden) vs Finn LUU (Australia) 4-0 Group 7 Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) vs Alvaro ROBLES (Spain) 2-2 Group 8 Felix LEBRUN (France) vs Anders LIND (Denmark) 3-1 Group 9 Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) vs Alfred DELA PENA (New Zealand) 4-0 Group 10 LIN Gaoyuan (China) vs Ovidiu IONESCU (Romania) 3-1 Group 11 JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) vs Eric JOUTI (Brazil) 4-0 Group 12 Dang QIU (Germany) vs Horacio CIFUENTES (Argentina) 3-1 Group 13 Omar ASSAR (Egypt) vs Ylane BATIX (Cameroon) 4-0 Group 14 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) vs CHAN Chi In (Macao, China) 4-0 Group 15 Benedikt DUDA (Germany)vs Dean SHU (New Zealand) 4-0 Group 16 Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) vs Abel-Kader SALIFOU (Benin) 4-0

The results of the Women’s World Cup of 15 April are as follows:

Group Match Result Group 1 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Mo ZHANG (Canada) 4-0 Group 2 WANG Manyu (China) vs Linda BERGSTROM (Sweden) 3-1 Group 3 Jia Nan YUAN (France) vs WANG Yidi (China) 3-1 Group 4 CHEN Xingtong (China) vs LEE Eunhye (Korea Republic) 3-1 Group 5 KUAI Man (China) vs ZHU Chengzhu (Hong Kong, China) 3-1 Group 6 Satsuki ODO (Japan) vs Maria XIAO (Spain) 4-0 Group 7 Hina HAYATA (Japan) vs Nina MITTELHAM (Germany) 4-0 Group 8 Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) vs Mariam ALHODABY (Egypt) 4-0 Group 9 Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) vs Constantina PSIHOGIOS (Australia) 4-0 Group 10 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs KIM Nayeong (Korea Republic) 4-0 Group 11 Mima ITO (Japan) vs Jocelyn LAM (Australia) 4-0 Group 12 SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) vs Amy WANG (U.S.A.) 3-1 Group 13 Sofia POLCANOVA (Austria) vs SEAK Hui Li (Macao, China) 4-0 Group 14 Lily ZHANG (U.S.A.) vs Chunli LI (Australia) 4-0 Group 15 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) vs Prithika PAVADE (France) 3-1 Group 16 Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazill) vs Maylis GIRET (New Caledonia) 4-0

The final day of the group stage, taking place tomorrow (16 April), will see players battling for a spot in the knockout rounds. In the Men’s World Cup, China’s Lin Shidong will face Milosz Redzimski of Poland, Wang Chuqin will take on Tomislav Pucar of Croatia, Huang Youzheng will go up against Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto, Liang Jingkun will meet Australia’s Nicholas Lum, and Lin Gaoyuan will square off with Japan’s Shunsuke Togami. In the Women’s World Cup, China’s Sun Yingsha will face Chien Tung-Chuan of Chinese Taipei, Wang Yidi will face Portugal’s Jieni Shao, Chen Xingtong will take on Germany’s Sabine Winter, Kuai Man will meet Egypt’s Dina Meshref, and Wang Manyu will compete against Germany’s Xiaona Shan.

Tickets sales have received an overwhelming response from the public. A limited number of tickets are available on Damai application and mini program. The organizers are also offering a small number of on-site tickets for matches, available on sale starting one hour before the first match starts on 16 April, and two hours before the first match starts on 17 to 20 April, at the Galaxy Arena. Only tickets for the same day are available and there are no advance sales. Each person is limited to two tickets per purchase, while they last.

