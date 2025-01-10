Beal University Canada to Celebrate Grand Opening

Beal University Canada logo

Official ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for January 27, 2025

SACKVILLE, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beal University Canada will officially celebrate its Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 27, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at its new campus located at 8 Main St., Sackville, NB.**Beal University Canada, New Brunswick's newest private university, is dedicated to educating nurses to the highest standards of the Canadian nursing profession with the necessary approval from the Nurses Association of New Brunswick (NANB). The university offers an accelerated 30-month Bachelor of Science in Nursing program designed for students who want to accelerate their nursing careers. This program utilizes a hybrid learning model that seamlessly integrates online coursework with hands-on laboratory sessions and valuable clinical placements at the university's new Sackville, New Brunswick campus. With six enrollment starts per year, students have the flexibility to begin their studies promptly without experiencing lengthy waiting periods."We are thrilled to officially celebrate the opening of our Sackville campus," said Holly McKnight MSW MITE, President of Beal University Canada. "The past year has been a remarkable journey, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the province, the community, and our dedicated faculty and staff. This Grand Opening marks a significant milestone for Beal University Canada as we continue to address the critical nursing shortage in New Brunswick.""Our focus remains on providing high-quality nursing education and preparing our graduates to excel in their careers," added Dr. Jessie Johnson RN, PhD, Dean of Nursing at Beal University Canada. "We are committed to delivering an exceptional learning experience that equips our students with the knowledge, skills, and compassion to make a positive impact on the healthcare system."Beal University Canada was established in 2023 as the first private university in New Brunswick to offer the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, directly addressing the growing demand for qualified nurses.** Event registration About Beal University CanadaBeal University Canada is an extension of its sister university in Bangor, Maine - Beal University, a renowned institution with a rich history of academic excellence dating back to 1891. Beal has a proven track record of success in nursing education, having graduated over 10,000 students since it was founded.

