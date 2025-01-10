Snowballs Underwear Sees 20% Sales Growth in 2024 Amid Growing Awareness of Male Fertility Issues

Snowballs Underwear Fertility Pack

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snowballs Underwear , the flagship product of Under Ice LLC, has seen a remarkable 20% increase in sales in 2024 as awareness about male infertility continues to grow. Founded in 2013, Under Ice LLC developed Snowballs as a groundbreaking cooling underwear for men designed to enhance fertility. With each purchase, customers receive two boxer briefs and three innovative SnowWedges – ergonomic ice packs designed to fit seamlessly into a pouch in the underwear, providing cooling relief for approximately 30 minutes.The science is simple but powerful: clinical studies show that lowering scrotal temperature by just one degree Celsius can significantly improve male fertility. In a world where male infertility accounts for nearly half of all infertility cases, men are increasingly taking proactive steps to improve their reproductive health.“Male infertility has long been a topic shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding,” said William Lee, a spokesperson for Under Ice LLC. “But in recent years, we’ve seen a shift. Men are becoming more aware of the environmental, dietary, and age-related factors that impact fertility, and they’re ready to take action. Snowballs provides an easy, accessible solution.”The growing demand for Snowballs Underwear reflects a broader societal change. As conversations around male infertility become more open, more men are looking for tools to support their reproductive health. Snowballs has become a trusted resource, empowering men with a simple but effective way to lower scrotal temperatures and take control of their fertility.With the rising sales figures in 2024, Under Ice LLC anticipates continued growth in 2025. “We’re thrilled to see more men taking charge of their fertility journey,” added Lee. “The demand for Snowballs shows that the stigma around male infertility is finally starting to fade, and we’re proud to be part of this important cultural shift.”For more information about Snowballs Underwear and its fertility-enhancing benefits, contact:Email: contact@snowballsunderwear.comWebsite: www.snowballsunderwear.com ________________________________________About Snowballs UnderwearSnowballs Underwear is a pioneering product developed by Under Ice LLC, an American company founded in 2013. Designed specifically for men seeking to optimize their fertility, Snowballs provides cooling comfort and scientifically-backed temperature reduction to enhance reproductive health.

