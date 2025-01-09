From Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait
AZERBAIJAN, January 9 - 09 January 2025, 11:48
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.
Your Excellency, we extend our heartfelt condolences to you, as well as to the families and loved ones of the victims, over this profound tragedy. We pray to the Almighty Allah for mercy upon the deceased and wish a swift recovery to those injured.
Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah
Amir of the State of Kuwait
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.