From Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait

AZERBAIJAN, January 9 - 09 January 2025, 11:48

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

Your Excellency, we extend our heartfelt condolences to you, as well as to the families and loved ones of the victims, over this profound tragedy. We pray to the Almighty Allah for mercy upon the deceased and wish a swift recovery to those injured.

 

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah

Amir of the State of Kuwait

