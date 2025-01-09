Russell Square Completes Phase 1 of The Highlands at Silverdale, Delivering 234 Units

SILVERDALE, Wash., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Russell Square has completed Phase 1 of The Highlands at Silverdale, delivering 234 class-A apartments. Spanning 26 acres, this landmark project will bring 570 apartments and fresh retail to Kitsap County by 2025.

Construction of Phase 1 began in November 2022 and sets the foundation for a vibrant, mixed-use community. The retail building’s structure is complete, with interior improvements underway to prepare for a coffee shop, convenience store, and other services that will enhance the daily lives of residents.

As work continues with Phase 2, additional amenities will include a pool with stunning views of Mount Rainier and Dyes Inlet, a 6,000 square foot clubhouse, a dog wash, and a fitness center. These features will create spaces for residents to relax, connect, and enjoy a lifestyle that blends convenience and recreation, while also contributing to the growth of Kitsap County.

“The Highlands at Silverdale is the first development of its kind on the West Side of Washington State, not only for its quality of living but also the sheer size of the property,” said Andrew Schuurs, Vice President at Russell Square. “The success of this project is truly a team effort between subcontractors, Kitsap County, Russell Square, Jackson Square, AMC Property Management, consultants, neighbors, and many others. We are excited to continue adding units to the market over the next year and complete this iconic property for our investors.”

“The completion of Phase 1 at The Highlands at Silverdale is a testament to the strong partnerships that have driven this project forward,” said Blaise Hilton, Principal at Russell Square. “This achievement reflects the shared vision of Russell Square, our partners, and Kitsap County to create high-quality housing that supports growth and opportunity in the region.”

The Highlands at Silverdale reflects Russell Square’s dedication to creating enduring communities. By delivering high-quality housing and supporting local businesses, this project addresses the region’s growing demand for housing while fostering economic growth and connectivity in Kitsap County.

About Russell Square

With a focus on collaboration, vertical integration, legacy, and value, Russell Square is dedicated to creating communities that stand the test of time. Russell Square operates throughout the western United States as a licensed general contractor and real estate developer specializing in multifamily development. The company’s portfolio spans several states and includes over 2,300 apartments currently in development and construction.

