Integrating Leading Voices: Psychedelic Science 2025 Unveils More Speakers for the World's Premier Psychedelic Conference in Denver this June

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry; Shereef Elnahal, Former Undersecretary for Health, U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs; Congressman Jack Bergman; Congressman Morgan Luttrell; Javier Muniz, Former Associate Director, FDA Division of Psychiatry; Carl Hart, Ph.D.; Nolan Williams, M.D.; Gül Dölen, M.D., Ph.D.; and hundreds of policymakers, researchers, Veterans, therapists, and thought leaders to speak at Psychedelic Science 2025

Conference Registration and Hotel Booking Now Open; Exhibitor and Sponsor Opportunities Remain Available

DENVER, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science — the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) — announces the expansion of its lineup of expert speakers and immersive sessions. On June 16–20, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) will convene thousands of attendees from around the world for five transformative days of education, inspiration, and integration. Registration is now open for community members, practitioners, and businesses to attend the most extraordinary week of the psychedelic movement.

This year's theme, The Integration , reflects a critical turning point in psychedelics: where research meets regulation, healing meets culture, and personal insights scale into collective change. As governments explore new regulatory models, clinical trials reach pivotal milestones, and conversations go mainstream, PS2025 invites participants to help shape an equitable and ethical future for psychedelics.

Psychedelic Science 2025 is a call to integrate decades of research, activism, and lived experience. We are entering a new era — one that demands we bring together all that we’ve learned and all who've contributed to this movement. Now is the time to unite the rigor of science with the wisdom of tradition, bridge regulatory systems with community care, and build a future together that centers healing and justice. PS2025 aims to integrate science, tradition, community, and policy into a movement that is sustainable, equitable, and just.

Betty Aldworth , Interim Co-Executive Director, MAPS

Psychedelic Science 2025 will feature two days of workshops and three conference programming days, covering a wide range of topics — from groundbreaking clinical research and policy discussions to cultural, artistic, and philosophical explorations. Attendees will explore themes of scientific rigor, personal transformation, and the intersection of psychedelics with music, film, and art. In addition to the panels and workshops, PS2025 will feature an exhibit hall, creative installations, and film screenings that bring the latest developments in the science of psychedelics to life.

PS2025 features programming across 14 distinct tracks, each designed to explore a vital dimension of the psychedelic ecosystem: Science, Therapy, Studies, Trials, Policy, Business, Black Liberation, Community, Statewide Initiatives, Keynote, Veterans, Plant Medicine, Society, and the Doblin Stage.

Over 300 speakers are now featured on the PS2025 website, with hundreds more to be announced in the coming weeks, including:

Researchers, scientists, and medical practitioners

Lynette Averill, Ph.D. — Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine; Clinical Research Psychologist, National Center for PTSD

— Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine; Clinical Research Psychologist, National Center for PTSD Raquel Bennett, Psy.D. — Ketamine Specialist; Founder, KRIYA Institute

— Ketamine Specialist; Founder, KRIYA Institute Bruce Damer, Ph.D. — Astrobiologist, previously working with NASA; Founder, Center for MINDS; Founding Director and Chief Scientist, BIOTA Institute

— Astrobiologist, previously working with NASA; Founder, Center for MINDS; Founding Director and Chief Scientist, BIOTA Institute Gül Dölen, M.D., Ph.D. — Neuroscience Professor, Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute, UC Berkeley

— Neuroscience Professor, Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute, UC Berkeley Jim Fadiman, Ph.D. — Senior Research Fellow, Sophia University; Author; Microdose Researcher

— Senior Research Fellow, Sophia University; Author; Microdose Researcher Carl Hart, Ph.D. — Professor, Columbia University Department of Psychology; NYT Best-Selling Author, Drug Use for Grown-Ups

— Professor, Columbia University Department of Psychology; NYT Best-Selling Author, Drug Use for Grown-Ups Veronica Magar, Dr.P.H. — Former Gender, Equity and Human Rights Team Leader, World Health Organization (WHO); public health researcher

— Former Gender, Equity and Human Rights Team Leader, World Health Organization (WHO); public health researcher Keren Tzarfaty, Ph.D. — Co-Founder and Executive Director of MAPS Israel; Clinical Investigator in MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD trials

— Co-Founder and Executive Director of MAPS Israel; Clinical Investigator in MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD trials Nolan Williams, M.D. — Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University; Director, Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab; Co-Founder, Soneira

— Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University; Director, Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab; Co-Founder, Soneira Rachel Yehuda, Ph.D. — Director, Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research at Mount Sinai; Director of Mental Health, James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Elected and appointed officials

Congressman Jack Bergman — Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Michigan; Retired Lt. General in the U.S. Marine Corps

— Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Michigan; Retired Lt. General in the U.S. Marine Corps Shereef Elnahal, M.D., M.B.A — Former Under Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

— Former Under Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Congressman Morgan Luttrell — Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas; Retired U.S. Navy SEAL

— Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas; Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Javier Muniz, M.D. — VP of Research and Development Strategy, MindMed; Former Associate Director, FDA Division of Psychiatry

— VP of Research and Development Strategy, MindMed; Former Associate Director, FDA Division of Psychiatry Rick Perry — Former Governor of Texas; Former United States Secretary of Energy

— Former Governor of Texas; Former United States Secretary of Energy Tim Ryan — Former United States Congressman, Ohio; President & CEO, Celtic Consulting

— Former United States Congressman, Ohio; President & CEO, Celtic Consulting Kyrsten Sinema — Former United States Senator, Arizona; known for her work on mental health and Veterans' issues



Business leaders and industry champions

Ron Beller — Lykos Board Member; Former Partner, Goldman Sachs

— Lykos Board Member; Former Partner, Goldman Sachs Tim Chang — Partner, Mayfield Fund

— Partner, Mayfield Fund Elliot Marseille — Director, Collaborative for the Economics of Psychedelics, UC Berkeley

— Director, Collaborative for the Economics of Psychedelics, UC Berkeley Danny Moytka — CEO, Psygen

— CEO, Psygen Kabir Nath — CEO, Compass Pathways

— CEO, Compass Pathways Jonathan Sabbagh — CEO, Journey Clinical

— CEO, Journey Clinical Mo Septimus — CFO, Lykos



Community advocates and influential voices

Vicky Dulai — Chair, MAPS Board of Directors

— Chair, MAPS Board of Directors Juliana Mercer — Executive Director, Healing Breakthrough; U.S. Marine Corps Veteran

— Executive Director, Healing Breakthrough; U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Bob Jesse — Catalyst in psychedelic research, policy, and ethics

— Catalyst in psychedelic research, policy, and ethics Zach Leary — Author; Son of Timothy Leary

— Author; Son of Timothy Leary William Leonard Pickard — Chemist; Author; Former Harvard drug policy fellow at the Kennedy School; Former prisoner in the War on Drugs

— Chemist; Author; Former Harvard drug policy fellow at the Kennedy School; Former prisoner in the War on Drugs Cipriana Quann & TK Wonder — Advocates for survivors of sexual, physical, and mental childhood abuse; Co-Founders, Urban Bush Babes; Models; Musicians; Sisters

— Advocates for survivors of sexual, physical, and mental childhood abuse; Co-Founders, Urban Bush Babes; Models; Musicians; Sisters Sandy Samberg, CPNP — Director, Joe and Sandy Samberg Foundation



Find more information about the hundreds of speakers and Psychedelic Science 2025 registration, hotel bookings, sponsorship, or exhibitor opportunities at psychedelicscience.org .

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Produced by Superfly , known for iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful use of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS’ founding, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

CONTACT

media@psychedelicscience.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.