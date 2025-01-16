The future of AI tools: Hyper-relevance and ProdPad’s approach with CoPilot for Product Managers

The most advanced AI tool for Product Managers and Product Teams.

The future of AI requires even less work from us, as solutions like ProdPad’s CoPilot for Product Managers deliver models that already understand our context.

We have spent thousands of hours feeding CoPilot with best practice knowledge and instructions so it has a solid foundational context that means it always answers from a ‘Product’ perspective.” — Simon Cast, Co-Founder and CTO, ProdPad

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From general AI generators, to specialized, hyper-relevant AI assistants. The future of AI tooling requires even less work from us, as solutions like ProdPad’s CoPilot for Product Managers deliver primed and pre-prompted AI models that already understand your context.What will AI look like in 2025?As we kick-off 2025, there’s an explosion of AI products entering the market. Increasingly consumers are folding AI into their daily lives and professional work. But as the proliferation of generative AI continues and expectations rise, what new use cases will emerge?There’s a clear progression from general tools (like ChatGPT) to specialist software that comes primed with specific contexts to get users relevant outputs faster. One example is CoPilot from ProdPad . This AI assistant and coach is built for Product Managers, primarily in the technology industry.The team behind CoPilot have also spent many hours priming the model with Product Management best practice, and, sitting within ProdPad’s Product Management platform, the model also enjoys full knowledge of the user’s Product work.Context is everythingProdPad’s CoPilot represents a unique application of AI technology. Co-Founder and CTO Simon Cast has spent two years crafting this iteration of ProdPad’s AI capabilities, feeding CoPilot with Product Management context and experience, refining how it responds and completes actions.As Simon says: “We have spent many thousands of hours setting the stage for CoPilot. Feeding the model with chosen sources of best practice knowledge, adding more and more detail to the system instructions to give CoPilot a foundational context that means it always answers from a ‘Product’ perspective.”For Simon and the team, it was important to create an AI tool that enabled their community of Product Managers to enjoy the benefits of generative AI, but faster. As we start 2025, have we even got time to write detailed prompts for ChatGPT? Can we spare the time to outlay all the context that general AI tools require to generate relevant outputs?That is why the team at ProdPad have focused on creating an AI tool dedicated to the Product Management context. Alongside the best practice coaching, the model behind CoPilot also draws on the user’s product management work from within their ProdPad account, meaning users can query their own product information through CoPilot.Timing is keyFor ProdPad’s audience of Product Managers, getting faster, relevant outputs is particularly important. Ever since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank back in March 2023 and its impact on the tech sector, Product Managers have felt mounting pressure to prove their worth and demonstrate growth.Product Managers should be strategic thinkers, transforming the fortunes of tech companies, but all too often, find themselves swamped with project management-style admin, taking time away from strategically important work.This is the reality that the team at ProdPad set out to rectify. As Janna Bastow, thought-leader and ProdPad Co-Founder and CEO says:“We started ProdPad back in 2012 for the express purpose of saving Product Managers time so they can focus on driving results. We were struggling PMs ourselves and wanted a brighter future for our community. Now, finally, the technology has caught up so we can accelerate our journey to that reality for the Product Management world.”A Market-Leading AI SolutionAs early as 2018, ProdPad utilized similarity matching to offer their users AI assistance. By 2023, ProdPad’s existing AI had generated over 11,000 idea descriptions, 5,000 roadmap initiatives, and many thousands of user stories and more for their customers.Now, with CoPilot, ProdPad are leading the way in the next wave of generative AI capabilities, focusing on hyper-relevance. They have removed the need for lengthy prompts that outline the context of a Product Manager’s product and market and done the priming so they don’t have to.ProdPad have created an AI tool that can:Field stakeholders’ questionsGive best practice adviceAnswer questions about users’ product work, past decision making and feedbackGenerate documentationRefine backlogs and organize workflowsMine customer feedback for insightsProcess attachments and create roadmaps, initiatives, and moreOnboard new teammatesAbout ProdPadProdPad is the world’s most advanced Product Management platform, empowering teams to build better products with smarter workflows, seamless collaboration, and AI-driven insights.

Introducing ProdPad CoPilot for Product Managers

