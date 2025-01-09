Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo: MP Ministerial Imbizo

Thank you Programme Director,

The Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale, MP

The Acting National Commissioner, Lt Gen Mosikili

The Deputy National Commissioner Crime Detection, Lt Gen Sibiya

The Acting Deputy National Commissioner, Support Services, Lt Gen Nkhuoa

The Provincial Commissioner of Western Cape, Lt Gen (Adv.) Patekile

MEC for Community Safety, Ms Anroux Marais

Heads of entities and representatives from various Government Departments

Civilian Secretariat for Police representatives

All members of the SAPS

CPF representatives

Community Leaders present

Faith based organisations in attendance

All other stakeholders

Ladies and gentlemen

Molweni!

As the ministry of Police, we have been here since the start of this programme today, listening to your complaints when it comes to policing in this area. It is important to come together to address issues that communities grapple with on a daily basis. This we do as a ministry to address crime, raise awareness and build resilience.

Let me then take this opportunity to assure you the residents of Samora Machel that we have heard every bit of your cry and we look forward to working hand in hand with you in the fight against crime in this community.

Ladies and gentlemen, this Ministerial Imbizo is in line with the SAPS’ broader strategy of fighting crime through enhancing relations between the community and the police.

This community engagement comes when the South African Police Service is gearing towards the end of the Safer Festive Season Campaign Operations. In the past week alone, 125 firearms and 752 rounds of ammunition were confiscated nationwide. Members of the Anti-Gang Unit in this province, arrested a 35-year-old man after he was found in possession of an AK47 assault rifle and ammunition.

The high rate of gun violence in this community is the reason why as a ministry together with the SAPS have come to Nyanga. Illegal firearms in communities are a concern that the police continue to deal with on a day to day basis.

Community members are in illegal possession of firearms and these illegal firearms are used to commit some of the most heinous of crimes in our communities. In most cases we know who the perpetrators of crime are. We live with them, we laugh with them and we know what they do when no one is looking.

Crime has a huge impact on communities. There are societal and economic costs. Families are torn apart, the youth end up in prison cells and communities are left with no investment potential. Crime wreaks havoc wherever it passes. We need social cohesion to fight against crime in this community. I am glad that we have members of faith based organisations here today, for they too play an important role in moulding our communities; especially the youth.

Ladies and gentlemen the fight against crime is not only for the police but we also need partnerships to drive awareness. Here we are talking about collaboration between government departments, schools, NGO’s and religious institutions as mentioned before. We know there are such partnerships already, but we are calling for more so that this message can be delivered to a wider population within the community.

It is therefore our humble request as a ministry, for community members to report criminal activities to the police. We encourage you to have a sense of ownership to your neighbourhood. There is a need for you to have a sense of shared responsibility. Report criminal activities even when they are committed by one of our own. A crime is a crime. It does not matter who commits it; the perpetrator will be brought to book.

As I close, allow me to say that as a ministry we have heard you and your concerns are valid. From here onwards we will be meeting with the provincial as well as national management to path a way forward in dealing with the crime situation of this area. We will find ways to resolve these issues.

Please remember to say something when you hear something and to say something when you see something. The fight against crime is ours to tackle together.

Thank you.

