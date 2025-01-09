Minister Gayton McKenzie on passing of Winnie Khumalo

It is with profound sadness to learn of the passing of the legendary Winnie Khumalo, who tragically left us on 7 January 2025 at the age of 51. Her untimely death marks a great loss for South Africa and the music industry.

Born on 20 July 1973 in Soweto, Winnie Khumalo was raised by her grandmother in a time of vibrant cultural life.

Her early education began at Vuyo Lower Primary and continued at Esiyalwini Higher Primary, ultimately culminating in her matriculation at Mncube Senior Secondary School.

At the tender age of 15, Winnie released her debut album, Hey Laitie, Tshina Tshina, produced by the renowned Sello Chicco Twala. She followed this with another album, Dlamini, setting the stage for a prolific music career that spanned decades.

Her musical journey was nothing short of remarkable. In the 1990s, she recorded the gospel album Izono Zami, produced by Pastor Langa Dube, and collaborated with iconic artists and groups such as the late Brenda Fassie, Brothers of Peace, Bongo Maffin, DJ Cleo, and Zonke Dikana. She was not only a talented lead vocalist but a formidable backing vocalist, enriching the work of those she collaborated with.

After a seven-year hiatus, she returned with the electrifying album Live My Life, which became an instant classic. The title track, I Just Wanna Live My Life, dominated music charts, earning gold certification with over 25,000 copies sold and 50,000 mobile downloads. The song’s success saw her nominated for prestigious awards such as the Channel O Music Awards and the South African Music Awards, cementing her place as a trailblazer in the industry.

She collaborated with Sello Chicco Twala on Mina Ngiyohlala Nginje, and starred as Brenda Fassie in The Brenda Fassie Musical under the direction of Jerry Mofokeng.

Her later albums, including Woman (2013), Higher and Higher (2013), Ncgocgo Lo Mfazi (2015), and The Storm: Isivunguvungu (2022), reflected her personal growth and resilience. Tracks like Woman and Impilo showcased her ability to channel life’s challenges into powerful and relatable music.

On behalf of the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to her children, family, friends and the countless fans whose lives she touched. South Africa has lost a legend, but her music and contributions to our cultural tapestry will live on forever.

Rest in power, Winnie Khumalo.

