Transcript of the Remarks by Singapore Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee as Singapore’s Candidate for the International Court of Justice for the Term 2027 – 2036

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

1 Good afternoon. Thank you all for making the time to meet with me today. I am very happy to see many friends and familiar faces here. I am also glad to connect with those whom I am meeting for the first time. I have met with some of your counterparts in New York during my visit last month, when we had several conversations about international law. I look forward to speaking more with you over the course of the afternoon and beyond, such that this remains a continuing conversation.

2 You have just heard Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs setting out why Singapore has nominated me for the International Court of Justice (ICJ). International law has long been my passion and I have practised it for more than thirty years in my professional career, in different areas, including international humanitarian law, international environmental law and law of the sea to name a few. It has been my good fortune to have been able to practice international law in a variety of capacities:

3 As a state negotiator, and as recently as a few months ago participating in the negotiation, drafting and most importantly conclusion of multilateral legal instruments;

4 As a legal advisor to the Singapore Government, on how we should be implementing our international law obligations across the various international law domains; and

5 As a diplomat, where I have had the privilege and experience of meeting and engaging with many persons of many different backgrounds, reflecting the diverse interests of the states and organisations that they represent.

6 Perhaps some of you may know me more for my participation in the recently concluded Inter-Governmental Conference on BBNJ, which I had the privilege of chairing. If so, those of you who are familiar with the process will know that apart from a focus on the development of the law in relation to the management of our global commons, which is so important to all of us, I have also in the process emphasised practicality in the implementation of the law, as well as being as inclusive as possible in bringing people together, all of which are elements that I have developed through my practice over the years.

7 If elected as a Judge of the ICJ with your support, I aim to focus on making meaningful contributions to the development of international law through the Court’s jurisprudence. I will bring with me my practical experience accumulated over the past decades. I will apply myself to the work independently, and objectively, remaining impartial, while listening and seeking to understand the arguments of the disputing parties. I will advocate faith to both the letter and spirit of the law in its interpretation and application, and in so doing, seek to uphold the international community’s trust in the ICJ. I would be happy to hear more about your views on international law and on the ICJ, so that I can better understand Member States' interests and concerns.

8 In closing, I want to express my appreciation to Minister Balakrishnan and the Singapore Government for their support for my candidature, and likewise look forward to receiving your support in the upcoming elections.

9 Thank you very much.

