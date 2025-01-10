E-Mobility Rentals Showcases Next-Generation Urban Mobility Solutions at CES 2025

E-Mobility Rentals, a European leader in sustainable urban mobility solutions, is drawing attention, with visitor numbers doubling on the 2nd day.

It’s our first participation at CES and the level of interest we’ve seen has surpassed even our most optimistic expectations.” — said Cosmin Văleanu, co-founder at E-Mobility Rentals

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-Mobility Rentals (EMR), a European leader in sustainable urban mobility solutions, is drawing significant attention at CES 2025, continuing to exceed expectations, with visitor numbers doubling on the second day of the exhibition. The company’s integrated mobility solution, featuring universal battery technology and solar-power backed-up swap stations, has become a key attraction for industry leaders and urban planners attending the world's largest technology event.CES has proven to be an exceptional platform for EMR to showcase its unique and complete ecosystem, which integrates universal battery technology, solar power backed up battery swap stations and a diverse fleet of electric vehicles, addressing key urban transportation challenges. The company's universal battery technology powers a diverse fleet of over 20 electric vehicle types, while swap stations enable battery changes in under one minute, eliminating operational downtime.Highlights of EMR's CES experience so far:- The E-Mobility Rentals booth #10855 has seen a significant increase in visitors, with real interest in implementing EMR’s solutions in various markets from all over the world.- Technology enthusiasts and global business leaders are attracted by the fact that EMR offers a complete mobility solution, not just parts of it.- Collaborative opportunities have emerged, with discussions having ranged from future partnerships to immediate implementation of EMR’s ecosystem.“It’s our first participation at CES and the level of interest we’ve seen has surpassed even our most optimistic expectations,” said Cosmin Văleanu, co-founder at E-Mobility Rentals. “We’re engaging with decision-makers who recognize the potential for our new integrated approach to transform urban mobility anywhere in the world is needed.”What makes E-Mobility Rentals stand out:E-Mobility Rentals has introduced a unique, complete e-mobility ecosystem, setting it apart from competitors who often provide fragmented solutions.- Universal battery – EMR’s batteries power over 20 different types of electric vehicles, from scooters to vans, offering versatility and scalability- Solar power backed-up swap stations – offer battery swaps in under a minute, ensuring zero downtime for users.- Diverse EV fleet – a wide range of electric vehicles for urban delivery and transportation- ESG plug and play solution – EMR’s ecosystem enables companies to meet their ESG goals fast, cut operational costs and reduce carbon emissions by over 90%CES 2025 is proving to be a key event for E-Mobility Rentals. The company is excited about the opportunities and partnerships that will emerge from this event, as it continues to expand its footprint in Europe and beyond.About E-Mobility RentalsE-Mobility Rentals (EMR) is a European pioneering provider of sustainable urban mobility solutions, transforming last-mile delivery and urban logistics across Europe and beyond. With a complete ecosystem that includes a diverse fleet of electric vehicles, universal swappable batteries, solar-powered backed-up battery swap stations and hassle-free maintenance and insurance services, EMR offers businesses and municipalities a seamless, scalable solution to achieve their operational and ESG goals.Trusted by partners like Glovo, Wolt and Kaufland, EMR enables companies to reduce CO2 emissions by over 90%, cut operational downtime and drive efficiency. By combining innovation with sustainability, EMR is building cleaner, smarter cities, one battery at a time.For more information, visit www.e-mobility-rentals.com , follow on LinkedIn or contact at GoElectric@E-Mobility-Rentals.com.

