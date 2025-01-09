South Australia\'s jobs market continues to lead the nation

Release date: 09/01/25

South Australia’s labour market is continuing to outperform the nation, recording the highest increase in job vacancies in the three months to November.

Latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveals SA’s job vacancies jumped by 18 percent, 13 percentage points above the national average of almost 5 per cent.

There are now 23,000 job vacancies in South Australia, more than 50 per cent above the decade average.

The majority of those vacancies, more than 20,000 or 88 per cent, are in the private sector.

While job vacancies have fallen by 4.3 per cent over the past year amid national economic headwinds, South Australia’s labour market is proving more resilient than other states.

This has been reinforced by the Business Council of Australia ranking South Australia the best place in the country to do business in its latest Regulation Rumble report.

SA was also named the top performing economy by CommSec’s State of the States report three quarters in a row in 2024, coming second only to WA in its latest report.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

These promising figures once again demonstrate there are plenty of jobs available for South Australians looking to get into the workforce.

South Australia’s job market continues to go from strength to strength, as the nation’s economy slows.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is focused on increasing the number of highly-skilled, highly-paid jobs through investment in skills and training for major industries such as defence.