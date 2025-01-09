MPU Receives IELTS Testing Point Premier Member Award

MACAU, January 9 - To contribute to the development of Macao as a base for international examinations and language training, the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has been expanding its international and national examination and certification services over the years. The MPU-Bell Centre of English is the first centre in Macao to be a testing point partner of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and has been committed to providing candidates with a professional examination environment since then. It has been awarded the IELTS Testing Point Premium Member Award for this year, making it the only institution in Macao to receive this honour.

In response to the community’s needs for international examination certification, the MPU-Bell Centre of English will offer more IELTS testing sessions (including both computer-based and paper-based formats) in 2025. Additionally, the ‘IELTS One Skill Retake’ option will be introduced, allowing candidates who have received their IELTS results to re-register for a specific skill within a designated time limit to try and achieve a more satisfactory score. By providing flexible testing arrangements, the centre aims to better equip candidates to meet the challenges of international exams and help them achieve their educational and career goals.

MPU will continue to develop examination and training projects under the ‘Education + Tourism’ initiative, contributing to the socio-economic development of Macao. For details on the 2025 IELTS test dates and various IELTS training courses, please visit the website of the MPU-Bell Centre of English: www.mpu.edu.mo/mpubell. Schools, enterprises, or related entities interested in scheduling private exams are also welcome to contact the Centre by email at mpubell@mpu.edu.mo or by calling 8599 3163 for inquiries.