As drought sets in, farmers in Saint Kitts and Nevis turn to technology for help

The Adaptation Gap Report estimates that a group of 39 small island developing states – including Saint Kitts and Nevis - will need more than U$5 billion annually to adapt to climate change. But those nations only have access to a fraction of that funding, the report found.

Alford, the farmer from Saint Paul’s, plants a variety of crops on his 11-hectare farm, but water access has long been an issue. He says the forecasting system will allow farmers to pre-empt inclement weather and help boost yields.

The forecasting system, the result of a 21-month-project , debuted in December 2021, and covered both Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“This system has the potential to be scaled up in other vulnerable regions facing similar climate challenges, ensuring food security and sustainability in the face of climate change,” says Gina Tsarouchi, a Principal Engineer at HR Wallingford.

Monitoring stations dotted across St. Kitts and Nevis help meteorologists predict droughts. Credit: UNEP/Duncan Moore

In the years to come, the country’s farmers are expected to face increased competition for water from both the housing and tourism sectors.

“As a very vulnerable small island developing state, we need to make efficient use of all the resources that we have,” Jeffers says. “And for us to do that, the first step is to access reliable data that can inform decision making.”

The Sectoral Solution to the climate crisis

UNEP is at the forefront of supporting the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global temperature rise well below 2°C, and aiming for 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels. To do this, UNEP has developed the Sectoral Solution, a roadmap to reducing emissions across sectors in line with the Paris Agreement commitments and in pursuit of climate stability. The six sectors identified are: energy; industry; agriculture and food; forests and land use; transport; and buildings and cities.

The Climate Technology Centre and Network