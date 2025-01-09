MONCYTE Health Joins International Consortium for Earlier Diagnosis and Management of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

EUR 7 million Horizon Europe funded FH-EARLY project on world’s most common inherited metabolic disorder

HELSINKI, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONCYTE Health, developing proprietary technology to optimize treatment and prevention of cardiovascular disease, announces today that it has been selected to join a 4-year Horizon funded project as a core industrial partner. In this project MONCYTE Health is part of a consortium of 15 internationally leading institutions, working together to enable new strategies for earlier diagnosis and co-management of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). FH is the world’s most common inherited metabolic disorder, affecting around 2.5 million Europeans (1).

MONCYTE Health was selected, as part of this EUR 7.2 million project, as its unique technology provides novel insight into the biological processes underlying FH. This can help clinicians select more effective personalized treatments for patients with high cholesterol. Moreover, together with multiomics and AI tools, MONCYTE Health’s technology will assist in the identification of novel pathways and cellular mechanisms contributing to disease progression. This is important as genetic testing confirms the disorder in only around half of FH cases, with the cause of the rest being unknown, preventing the best clinical management of patients.

The FH-EARLY research project aims to make a difference in healthcare interventions in areas of high public health need, facilitated by well-defined data flows, identifying new mechanisms through multiomics, explainable AI modelling and co-creation with families with FH and caregivers. The project will develop three interrelated solutions for FH: an array for earlier diagnosis, an assay for risk stratification, and co-management strategies.

“We are delighted to become a major part of this significant Horizon Europe funded project, addressing the world’s most common inherited metabolic disorder, familial hypercholesterolemia. People with FH present a high cardiovascular risk, but these individuals are often not being clinically identified. Our technology provides valuable insights on how cholesterol is transported and processed in human cells, and since the most important cholesterol-lowering treatments function at the cellular level, this type of technology is essential to disease understanding and identifying opportunities for providing earlier diagnosis, and risk stratification for FH, and other cardiovascular diseases,” said Tamara Alagirova, CEO & co-founder at MONCYTE Health.

“We are focused on high cholesterol, the leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, including FH. We are proud to use our deep understanding in cellular mechanisms underlying cardiovascular disease progression to play our part in FH-EARLY, and help prevent premature coronary heart disease, not only for FH patients, but for the general population too,” said Simon Pfisterer PhD, CSO & co-founder at MONCYTE Health.

MONCYTE Health has a unique proprietary technology to quantify individual differences in cellular lipid uptake and storage which contribute to high blood cholesterol and the effectiveness of common lipid-lowering drugs. The readouts are derived from white blood cells, including monocytes, which play key roles in atherosclerotic plaque formation and inflammation, linking directly to cardiovascular risk. Precisely quantifying these individual differences enables personalized treatment strategies in combination with risk assessment which can help patients more effectively achieve optimal blood cholesterol levels faster, and thereby reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease. The technology also provides insight for pharmaceutical companies about how novel lipid-lowering drugs influence the cellular processes contributing to cardiovascular risk.

About MONCYTE Health

MONCYTE Health is developing pioneering technology that provides quantitative insight into the biological processes that give rise to high blood cholesterol and how they are different in individuals. MONCYTE Health provides new data for clinical use and enables novel readouts for pharmaceutical companies developing lipid-lowering treatments.

MONCYTE Health’s technology is significantly different from other diagnostic tests. Rather than quantify biomarkers which are present in blood, MONCYTE Health quantifies the cellular processes that affect the biomarkers. This unique insight provides the possibility to predict an optimal treatment strategy and to overcome current approaches of trying out different medications over time.

In 2024 it raised a seed round of EUR 1 million, from Finnish venture capital investors Inventure, Almaral, and Athensmed including funding from University of Helsinki Funds, private European investor, and a grant from Business Finland. The company is based in Helsinki, Finland.

