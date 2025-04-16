CarMax, Inc. Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CarMax, Inc. (“CarMax” or “the Company”) (NYSE: KMX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. CarMax investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation centers on whether CarMax made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information relevant to investors. On April 10, 2025, CarMax reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year. The Company fell short of analyst expectations and announced it would be “removing the timeframes” previously associated with its long-term targets for revenue, unit sales, and market share. CarMax attributed this change to “the potential impact of broader macro factors.” Following the announcement, the Company’s stock price declined by 17% that same day.

