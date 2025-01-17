Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market to Reach $474.72 Million by 2033 with a CAGR of 6.64% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at $𝟐𝟔𝟔.𝟏𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, is set to witness significant growth, projected to attain a market size of $𝟒𝟕𝟒.𝟕𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑. This growth will be achieved at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟔𝟒% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, according to the latest market research.
Inhaled nitric oxide is widely recognized for its therapeutic applications in managing respiratory conditions such as pulmonary hypertension and hypoxic respiratory failure, especially in neonatal and pediatric care. Its role as a vasodilator makes it a critical intervention for improving oxygenation and reducing pulmonary vascular resistance.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐎𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲-𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
Efforts to strengthen neonatal care worldwide are rapidly expanding the use of inhaled nitric oxide market, shining a spotlight on respiratory complications in the earliest stages of life. In 2023 alone, 18 newly built neonatal wards across Europe outfitted their facilities with cutting-edge iNO devices to manage conditions such as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. Hospitals in the Middle East have also recorded at least 3,000 neonatal iNO interventions every quarter, reflecting heightened vigilance in preventing long-term pulmonary damage. Meanwhile, advanced simulation labs in 25 pediatric centers in North America now feature iNO training modules for nurses and clinicians, ensuring proper handling and consistent delivery. A multicenter clinical registry reported that nearly 2,200 high-risk newborns showed improved oxygenation indices after iNO therapy, showcasing measurable patient benefits. Healthcare authorities in Asia are funding infrastructural upgrades across 15 pediatric research institutes, fueling cross-collaborative trials that refine iNO protocols for neonates, especially those with lower birth weights.
Driven by these escalating needs, many public health organizations in the inhaled nitric oxide market aim to subsidize inhaled nitric oxide solutions, amplifying accessibility in resource-constrained regions. Some philanthropic initiatives are delivering 5 new mobile iNO delivery carts to provincial maternity clinics in Africa, bridging disparities in neonatal care. At the same time, a wave of specialized respiratory devices has swept into smaller community hospitals, with 40 such facilities in Latin America reporting newly adopted iNO programs for neonatal ICUs. Leading academics have noted that integrating nitric oxide therapy reduces ventilator time for newborns by promoting faster improvement in arterial blood gases, thus decreasing complications linked to prolonged mechanical ventilation. Backed by real-world data, these collective efforts reinforce the significance of iNO in mitigating critical newborn health challenges and steering the market toward cutting-edge systems that adapt to the evolving needs of fragile patient populations.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐎𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Air Liquide Healthcare
• Bellerophon Therapeutics
• Beyond Air
• Circassia Pharmaceuticals
• Getinge
• International Biomedical
• LINDE
• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
• Praxair (NoxBox)
• SLE
• Vero Biotech
• Other major players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦
• Cylinder Based System
• Electric System
• Chemical Based System
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Adults
• Pediatrics
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Hardware
• Mechanical Ventilator
• Flow Sensor
• Respiratory Circuits Connectors
• Nitric Oxide Container
• Nitric Oxide Analyzer
• Inlet & Outlet Pipe
• Digital Monitor
• Services
• Managed Services
• Professional Services
• Consulting
• Support & Maintenance
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
• Pulmonary Hypertension
• Tuberculosis Treatment
• Malaria Treatment
• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Applications (COPD)
• Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Centers
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
