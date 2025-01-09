SMSF Loan Experts’ Michael Maiolo Wins Prestigious Award at the 2024 Australian Mortgage Awards

Michael Maiolo won at the 2024 Australian Mortgage Awards

SMSF Loan Experts' Michael Maiolo has been named the Pepper Money Broker Of The Year – Specialist Lending at the 2024 Australian Mortgage Awards.

I do think it does require a specialist. We’re playing with people’s retirement, we’re trying to help clients to get a loan inside super, so it’s quite important they go to the right person.” — Michael Maiolo

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMSF Loan Experts, a leading specialist lending firm, is proud to announce that Senior Lending Strategist Michael Maiolo has been named the Pepper Money Broker Of The Year – Specialist Lending at the 2024 Australian Mortgage Awards.A Spotlight on the Awardee: Michael MaioloAt just 25 years old, Mr Maiolo has distinguished himself in the mortgage broking industry with his expertise in niche lending scenarios, particularly in Self-Managed Super Fund (SMSF) and National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) lending. His academic background, including a Bachelor’s in Finance and Accounting from Monash University, has prepared him to address niche financial situations. However, it’s his grit, dedication and practical experience that have put him in a position to help clients acquire the best NDIS or SMSF loans and be in win-win scenarios.Above all, he fully recognises the gravity of being a specialist mortgage broker in today’s market, especially in the SMSF and NDIS lending markets.“I do think it does require a specialist. We’re playing with people’s retirement, we’re trying to help clients to get a loan inside super, so it’s quite important they go to the right person,” Mr Maiolo shared in an interview with Australian Broker.What This Award Means for SMSF Loan ExpertsHeld on October 18, 2024, at The Star Event Centre in Sydney, The Australian Mortgage Awards drew a record crowd of 800 industry professionals. This annual event recognises excellence in the mortgage and finance industry, giving distinctions to brokers and other professionals who raised the bar in 2024.SMSF Loan Experts, operated by The Melbourne Mortgage Company, views Mr Maiolo’s award as a significant achievement for his career. This win also reinforces its position as an industry leader in specialist lending. The company strategically runs SMSF Loan Experts & NDIS Loan Experts as sub-brands to serve these niche markets.“We’ve got a lot of clients that come to us, that may have tried another broker but were not able to succeed; because we have the knowledge, we have the experience, we have contacts in the space, that’s sort of what makes us different to everyone else,” Mr Maiolo further shared in his interview with Australian Broker.Despite his young age, Mr Maiolo remains committed to his specialist focus, signalling a bright future for his mortgage broking career and SMSF Loan Experts.For more information about Mr Maiolo, SMSF Loan Experts and their services, please visit https://smsfloanexperts.com.au About SMSF Loan ExpertsSMSF Loan Experts is a specialist lending firm focusing on SMSF & NDIS lending. As a sub-brand of The Melbourne Mortgage Company, it provides expert guidance and innovative solutions for complex financial needs. It helps clients access ultra-competitive NDIS or SMSF loan rates with unrivalled property flexibility. The company believes the right financing option and investment property inside SMSF can add thousands of dollars to their clients’ retirement and change their lives.

