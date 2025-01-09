Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga receives briefing by law enforcement on Shana Balie femicide and visits Balie family, 9 Jan

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will visit the Blue Downs Magistrate Court on Thursday, 9 January 2025. The visit will focus on engagements regarding the brutal murder of 25-year-old Shana Balie, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, Jonathan Geswindt, who is scheduled to appear before the court.

Minister Chikunga will also receive a briefing from law enforcement agencies on efforts to address the case and ensure accountability at 09:00. Following this, the Minister will attend the court proceedings to reinforce the importance of justice in this matter.

The Department of Social Development will brief the Minister on the psychosocial support provided to the Balie family. Additionally, the Commission on Gender Equality and social partners such as the Caroline Pieters Foundation will be present to offer insights and support.

As part of her engagements, Minister Chikunga will visit the Balie family home to reaffirm her commitment to ensuring justice is served for Shana and to provide further reassurance to the grieving family.

Member of the media are invited:

Date: Thursday, 9 January 2025

Time: 09:00 – Briefing by Law Enforcement and Social Development

TBC – Jonathan Geswindt’s Court Appearance

TBC – Balie Family Home Visit

Venue: Blue Downs Magistrate Court, Valley Street, Sunset Glen, Cape Town

The persistence of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in South Africa remains a stark reminder of entrenched societal norms and systemic inequalities. These deeply rooted cultural and structural dynamics continue to perpetuate violence against women and girls, despite the country’s comprehensive legislative frameworks and policy commitments.

Minister Chikunga emphasises the importance of urgent, systemic action. "We must act decisively to address not only the immediate instances of GBVF but also the structural, cultural, and systemic factors that perpetuate violence against women and girls. Our efforts must be centred on empowering women and fostering a society free from all forms of gender-based violence.”

Media Enquiries:

Spokesperson for The Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities – Nompendulo Mkhatshwa

Tel: 083 406 6496

Email: Nompendulo.mkhatshwa@dwypd.gov.za

Head of Communication for the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities – Cassius Selala

Tel: 060 534 0672

Email: cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates