XJTLU in the Media in December

During the past month, XJTLU was mentioned in media reports from outlets including Xinhua News Agency, China National Radio, China Daily, Science and Technology Daily, China Youth Daily, Yangtze Evening News, Modern Express, Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation’s ourjiangsu.com, Suzhou Daily, Gusu Evening News, CUTV’s Kan Suzhou, The Paper, and more.

Researchers from XJTLU have also been included in stories and sought for comment in media outlets, including Yahoo News, New York Weekly, News Medical, Times Higher Education (THE) Campus, Asia Education Review, and more.

Topics included higher education exploration, expert insights, campus life, external exchanges, and student and staff achievements.

1.Higher Education Exploration

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DAILY

Headline: XJTLU uses AI to improve learning and teaching

Published on: 4 December 2024

Summary: According to a news report in Science and Technology Daily, XJTLU is integrating AI into teaching and research using XIPU AI, a tool built on Microsoft Azure and open-source models to enhance the learning experience for students.

PEOPLE.CN

Headline: Beside Dushu Lake, the science and technology industries at Suzhou Industrial Park flourish

Published on: 16 December 2024

Summary: On 16 December, People.cn highlighted the integration of industry, academia, and research at XJTLU Wisdom Lake Academy of Pharmacy. To date, the Academy has collaborated with more than 20 companies to jointly train PhD students.

CHINA NATIONAL RADIO

Headline: XJTLU International Education Innovation Forum held, cultivating leaders in the AI era

Published on: 16 December 2024

Summary: XJTLU hosted the International Education Innovation Forum in Shanghai on 14 December. The event gathered high school parents and students, educators, and those interested in educational innovation to discuss AI-enabled education and share best practices in talent development.

This news was also reported by China Daily, China Youth Daily, China News Service, Science and Technology Daily, Yangtze Evening News, Modern Express, Qilu Evening News, Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation’s ourjiangsu.com, Suzhou Daily, The Paper, and more.

CHINA.ORG.CN

Headline: Sino-Foreign Edu. integration flourishes in Suzhou

Published on: 18 December 2024

Summary: China.org.cn recently interviewed Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, about the University’s education model and future plans.

2. Expert Insights

XINHUA NEWS AGENCY

Headline: Rebellion, social anxiety, declining performance... How to help children overcome the aversion to learning?

Published on: 10 December 2024

Summary: In a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, and Dr Jinjin Lu, Senior Associate Professor at the Academy of Future Education, discussed how modern students can adapt to new learning settings. They also mentioned that technologies like AI can reshape education, spark interest, and support students’ mental health.

This news was also reported by banyuetan.org.

21JINGJI.COM

Headline: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery net profit plunges by over 44%. Why isn’t gold jewelry selling?

Published on: 28 November 2024

Summary: With gold prices at historic highs, jewellery brands suffer. For example, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, a company based in Hong Kong, China, faces challenges with its net profit plunging by over 44%.

On 28 November, Dr Samuel Kwok at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou, in an interview with 21jingji.com, noted that brands like Chow Tai Fook are currently in the retail brand phase, making it difficult to compete with high-end foreign jewellery brands.

3.Campus Life

CUTV’S KAN SUZHOU

Headline: TEDxXJTLU held at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

Published on: 2 December 2o24

Summary: As reported in CUTV’s Kan Suzhou, on 30 November, XJTLU hosted the TEDxXJTLU 2024 conference themed “Brave and Brilliant”, where 10 speakers from various fields shared insights on courage.

This news was also reported by China Daily, Yangtze Evening News, Modern Express, Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation’s ourjiangsu.com, Suzhou Daily, and more.

CHINA DAILY

Headline: The ties that bind

Published on: 18 December 2024

Summary: China Daily recently interviewed Weng-U Iao, a student at XJTLU’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences from Macao, China. "Many people from Macao now work on the mainland, which has greatly narrowed the cultural and lifestyle differences between the two places,” says Iao.

4.Student and Staff Achievements

MODERN EXPRESS

Headline: Bringing traditional culture to life, XJTLU student teams win national awards again

Published on: 29 November 2024

Summary: Recently, XJTLU student teams combined virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) with Chinese culture in board games and virtual museums. They won top awards in the 2024 National College Student Virtual Reality Innovation Design Competition.

This news was also reported by Yangtze Evening News, and Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation’s ourjiangsu.com.

YANGTZE EVENING NEWS

Headline: XJTLU student and staff team win six awards at the Busan International Art Fair

Published on: 11 December 2024

Summary: XJTLU’s team excelled at the 2024 Busan International Art Fair, securing three gold, one silver, and two bronze awards in digital media arts. Their winning projects encompass animation, interactive design, AI, VR, and AR.

This news was also reported by Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation’s ourjiangsu.com and CUTV’s Kan Suzhou.

5.XJTLU in the International Media

YAHOO NEWS

Headline: The Conversation subsidiary Universal Impact launches newsletter for researchers – and helps evidence reach new audiences

Published on: 20 November 2024

Summary: The Conversation UK, a renowned outlet for academic analysis and news, has expanded its reach through its subsidiary called Universal Impact. It provides training, mentoring, and research communication services to researchers globally.

This year, XJTLU has continued to partner with The Conversation UK and curated tailored workshops for six ambassadors and to assist them in crafting pitches for media outreach.

This news was also reported by MENAFN, Nation Online, Mingooland, Uzbekistan News, and Massachusetts Sun.

NEW YORK WEEKLY

Headline: Yang Yang: Pioneering Sustainable Architecture Solutions

Published on: 5 December 2024

Summary: New York Weekly recently interviewed Yang Yang, a PhD student at XJTLU’s Design School, about her research areas and work experience.

NEWS MEDICAL

Headline: SigRM offers breakthrough in single-cell epitranscriptomics analysis

Published on: 6 December 2024

Summary: Researchers at XJTLU have developed a new tool that will help scientists study how genes are expressed in our cells. The tool, called SigRM, is used to analyse data from single-cell epitranscriptomics, a method for studying RNA modifications in individual cells. This research could lead to important insights into health and disease.

Professor Jia Meng, Head of XJTLU’s Department of Biosciences and Bioinformatics, is the lead researcher of the study.

This news was also reported by AZoLifeSciences, Mirage News, EurekAlert, Phys.org, and more.

TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION (THE) CAMPUS

Headline: Let me introduce you to the art of saying hello

Published on: 6 December 2024

Summary: Dr Victor Perez, Associate Professor of Practice at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), recently published an article on THE Campus about how teachers can introduce themselves to engage large student groups from the start to make a good impression.

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse