Antelope Surgical Solutions and SHINE Announce Partnership to Advance Clinical Radiopharmaceutical Development

Therapeutic radioisotope supply agreement.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antelope Surgical Solutions, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation multimodal radiopharmaceuticals, and SHINE Technologies, a leading innovator in nuclear technology, today announced a supply agreement to accelerate Antelope’s clinical development of its targeted radiopharmaceutical candidates. Under the agreement, SHINE will provide GMP-grade Lutetium-177 (Lu-177), a therapeutic isotope that enhances Antelope’s pipeline of small-molecule drugs.SHINE’s carrier-free, GMP-grade Lu-177 will replace inert Lutetium-175 in Antelope’s manufacturing processes for agents such as AS1986NS, a prostate cancer diagnostic recently granted FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) approval (November 2024). This collaboration adds therapeutic utility to AS1986NS and our pipeline candidates. With AS1986NS demonstrating high affinity for other lanthanide and actinide ions, this partnership also paves the way for incorporating isotopes such as Actinium-225, Thorium-227, and Radium-223.Antelope Surgical Solutions leads innovation in precision medicine by integrating diagnostic imaging, radiotherapy, and fluorescence-guided surgery into single-agent solutions. The company’s proprietary technology aims to disrupt conventional cancer care by delivering highly specific treatments that minimize harm to healthy tissue.“Partnering with SHINE ensures a reliable supply of high-purity isotopes as we advance our multimodal radiopharmaceutical pipeline,” said Amy Wu, MD, FACS, CEO of Antelope Surgical Solutions, Inc. “SHINE’s expertise in isotope production perfectly aligns with our mission to improve cancer treatment and patient outcomes worldwide.”SHINE Technologies’ Lutetium-177 is produced without carrier additives, offering the purity and precision required for Antelope’s novel radiopharmaceuticals. While the initial focus is on prostate cancer, Antelope plans to extend its platform to target other challenging cancers.About Antelope Surgical Solutions, Inc.Headquartered in New York, NY, Antelope Surgical Solutions, Inc. develops groundbreaking multimodal radiopharmaceuticals for imaging, therapy, and fluorescence-guided surgery. The company’s cutting-edge GMP manufacturing facility, equipped with robotic high-throughput synthesis, enables scalable, cost-efficient production of precision radiopharmaceuticals. Antelope also develops code to support fluorescent computer vision, electronic technical document submission, and GMP-compliant manufacturing. Its patented platform integrates PET imaging, therapeutic isotopes, and surgical guidance into single-agent solutions, advancing precision oncology. For more information, visit www.antelopesurgical.com About SHINE TechnologiesBased in Janesville, WI, SHINE Technologies is a global leader in fusion-based nuclear technology, driving advancements in healthcare, scientific research, and national security. SHINE’s portfolio includes the production of Lutetium-177 and other isotopes vital for cancer diagnostics and therapy. Learn more at www.shinefusion.com or email press@shinefusion.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

