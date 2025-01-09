Expert Immigration Attorney Karol Brown Offers Media Guidance on Current H-1B and Student Visa Issues

Award-winning immigration attorney Karol Brown offers her expertise to journalists and media to clarify H-1B visa policies and address misinformation.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the H-1B visa program once again takes center stage in national debates, misinformation and misunderstandings about U.S. immigration law have surged. In response, Karol Brown, a leading U.S. immigration attorney and managing director of World One Law Group, is making herself available on a limited basis as an expert source and legal analyst to journalists, media figures, and other public commentators to provide expert legal insights on this critical topic.“The H-1B visa program is one of the most important mechanisms for bringing skilled talent to the U.S., but it is often misunderstood,” said Karol Brown. “With so much misinformation circulating, my goal is to provide accurate, actionable information to journalists, corporations, and individuals needing clear guidance on the current situation and future possibilities.”The H-1B visa program, which enables U.S. employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialized fields such as technology and engineering, is currently under intense scrutiny. President-elect Donald Trump recently expressed his support for the program, stating to the New York Post on December 28, “I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” while some within his political base continue to call for restrictions, citing concerns over impacts on domestic jobs.Adding to the discussion, tech leader Elon Musk has called for reforms, including increasing salary thresholds for H-1B applicants, arguing that such measures would ensure the program prioritizes top-tier talent. In a December 12 tweet, Musk stated, "Legal immigration of talented, hardworking and honest people will be expedited in this administration," after which he noted on December 26, "Maybe this is a helpful clarification: I am referring to bringing in via legal immigration the top ~0.1% of engineering talent as being essential for America to keep winning," and "The entire US immigration system is a nightmarish mess, both legal and illegal!"Musk's comments sparked renewed debates among Donald Trump, "MAGA Republicans," and tech executives about the balance between attracting global talent and protecting American workers.A major driver of public confusion about the H-1B program stems from common misconceptions. Many Americans mistakenly believe the program is used to replace domestic workers, but H-1B visas are overwhelmingly used to fill specialized roles where there is a skills gap in the U.S. labor market. Another misconception is that H-1B workers are underpaid, but the program requires employers to meet prevailing wage requirements to ensure that foreign workers are compensated on par with or above their U.S. counterparts in similar roles, accounting for the job’s geographic location, industry standards, and the worker’s qualifications.Questions also arise about the H-1B lottery process, with applicants and employers often unclear on how the cap and selection system function. “One of the biggest misunderstandings is how rigorous the requirements are for employers to prove that they are not displacing U.S. workers,” Brown noted. “The reality is that this program is highly regulated to protect both domestic and foreign workers.”Another facet of the immigration discussion is the potential for a Trump administration travel ban. Enacted in the early days of his first administration, the ban impacted countries with predominantly Muslim populations. Consequently, over a dozen universities including Cornell, Yale, and Harvard, have advised students traveling abroad to return to the U.S. early, warning of potential executive orders that could disrupt their education. Brown emphasizes the importance of legal preparedness in such uncertain times, commenting that “International students are a vital part of our educational system, and ensuring their access to U.S. opportunities is crucial for both them and the country as a whole.”In consideration of the public concern, Karol Brown is now available as an immigration legal analyst to address widespread misunderstandings and provide fact-based commentary on immigration and H-1B topics.As a seasoned immigration attorney with extensive experience in H-1B visa applications, Brown is well positioned to provide clarity on these issues. Her work has supported businesses of all sizes—from startups to multinational corporations—seeking to secure skilled talent, as well as individuals navigating the complexities of the H-1B process.With her background in both legal practice and public policy—including degrees from Yale Law School and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government—Brown is a frequent contributor to informed public discourse. Brown taught Immigration Law at the University of Washington School of Law and was awarded the Advocacy Award from the national American Immigration Lawyers Association for her work to promote the passage of comprehensive immigration reform. Additionally, she served as Policy and Advocacy Director for Hate Free Zone Washington. Her extensive experience in presenting policy in simple, clear, and professional ways makes her a valuable contributor for explaining immigration issues in the current political climate.Journalists, media figures, or organizations interested in interviewing Karol Brown or seeking expert commentary on H-1B visas and other immigration matters can visit https://www.world1law.com/contact-us . Due to limited availability and current events, requests will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.About Karol BrownKarol Brown is the founder and managing attorney of World One Law Group, an immigration law firm based in Bellevue, Washington. She holds degrees from Yale Law School and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Washington School of Law, where she taught Immigration Law. Brown was awarded the Advocacy Award from the national American Immigration Lawyers Association for her efforts to promote comprehensive immigration reform and previously served as Policy and Advocacy Director for Hate Free Zone Washington. Her extensive experience in legal education, policy advocacy, and practice uniquely positions her as a leading voice in immigration law.More information about Karol Brown:About World One Law GroupWorld One Law Group is a Bellevue Washington-based immigration law firm dedicated to providing personalized and effective legal solutions to individuals, corporations, and the public. The firm specializes in H-1B visas, employment-based immigration, family-based immigration, naturalization, and outbound immigration services.More information about World One Law Group:Phone: 425-250-8110Office: World One Law Group14205 SE 36th Street, Suite 100Bellevue, WA 98006

