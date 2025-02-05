Bettersize to Host Webinar on Particle Size and Stability in Paints, Pigments, and Coatings

Bettersize Webinar- Particle Size and Stability in Paints, Pigments, and Coatings

Join Bettersize's upcoming webinar, "Particle Size and Stability in Paints, Pigments, and Coatings" on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 10:00 - 11:00 AM (EST)

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the highly competitive world of paints, coatings, and inks, innovation is driven by understanding the science behind pigments. Bettersize Instruments invites professionals to an exclusive webinar, "Particle Size and Stability in Paints, Pigments, and Coatings," exploring how particle analysis can enhance product performance and quality.

WEBINAR DETAILS

- Particle Size and Stability in Paints, Pigments, and Coatings

- Wednesday, February 26, 2025

- 10:00 - 11:00 AM (EST)

- Online

REGISTER NOW!

KEY TAKEAWAYS

- Particle Size & Shape: Understanding how particle size and shape influence dispersion, hiding power, and optical properties.

- Zeta Potential & Stability: Exploring methods to manage stability challenges, including settling and agglomeration, to ensure consistent formulations.

- Advanced Techniques: Overview of cutting-edge methods such as Laser Diffraction, Dynamic Image Analysis, and Electrophoretic Light Scattering for process optimization.

- Case Studies: Real-world examples demonstrating the impact of particle analysis on quality improvement and product innovation in paints and coatings.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

This webinar is designed for professionals in the paints, pigments, coatings, and inks sectors, including formulators, R&D scientists, production managers, and quality control specialists. Whether you are focused on developing new formulations or optimizing existing products, this session will provide valuable insights into the role of particle analysis in enhancing product quality.

FEATURED INSTRUMENTS TRUSTED BY PROFESSIONAL

- BeNano 180 Zeta Pro

- Bettersizer 2600

- BeScan Lab

Register Now to secure your spot and discover how advanced particle analysis can help unlock new potential in product development.

For more information or to register, please visit [webpage link].

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle analysis instruments, offering advanced solutions for precise measurement of particle size, shape, zeta potential, stability, and powder characteristics. Their reliable and innovative tools support industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, helping scientists and engineers optimize research and production processes globally. With a strong commitment to advancing particle analysis technology, Bettersize continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.