Lucid Bots CEO Andrew Ashur Shares Vision for AI-Powered Robotics and Smart Manufacturing at CES 2025

About

Lucid Bots is a startup on a mission to uplift humanity by building the world’s most intuitive, productive, and responsible robots. Lucid Bots designs, engineers, manufactures, and supports its products, including the Sherpa, a cleaning drone, and the Lavo Bot, a surface cleaning and pressure-washing robot, both domestically and internationally. Lucid Bots’ robotic products are enhancing performance for a growing number of customers worldwide. The company recently acquired Avianna, an AI firm that enables robots to understand human language and operate autonomously while performing dirty and dangerous jobs. Integrating Avianna AI technology into Lucid Bots' Sherpa and Lavo Bot allows people to communicate directly with their robots, making the toughest cleaning projects even easier. Lucid Bots' products can be seen cleaning exterior windows, building facades, and surfaces in real estate, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and universities around the world.

https://www.lucidbots.com