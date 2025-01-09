Save Any Web Content to Google Sheets with One Click: Add to Sheets Chrome Extension Now Available

Right-click to add any content to Google Sheets. Save text, links, image URLs and links to a Google Sheets spreadsheet without switching tabs.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of Add to Sheets , an innovative Chrome extension now available in the Chrome Web Store. This extension enables users to save any content from the web directly into a Google Sheets spreadsheet with just one click, bypassing the hassle of switching tabs or the need for copying and pasting across windows.With Add to Sheets, users can simply right-click on any text, link, or image on a website to save it instantly to their spreadsheet. This feature significantly increases productivity for users who regularly collect data from various online sources, providing a streamlined method to organize large amounts of information efficiently.Types of content users can add to Google Sheets with the Add to Sheets extension include:- Selected Text: Highlighted text on a webpage.- Links: Right-click on any link to add the URL to a spreadsheet cell.- Images: Save the URL of an image directly.- Page URLs: Easily add the URL of the current page by right-clicking on the webpage.- Text from Editable Areas: Capture text from forms and other input fields.Add to Sheets is designed to enhance productivity by simplifying the process of gathering and managing web content in Google Sheets. Whether for personal projects or professional use, this tool is a game-changer for anyone reliant on spreadsheets for information management.Add to Sheets is available in the Chrome Web Store and is also compatible with Brave and Microsoft Edge browsers.---Add to Sheet's use and transfer of information received from Google APIs to any other app will adhere to Google API Services User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.Google Sheets is a trademark of Google LLC.

