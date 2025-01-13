Digital Hymnal Store Offers Free Carrying Case for the Hymnal Plus Digital Hymnal (HT400)

Hymnal Plus digital hymnal

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Hymnal Store (DigitalHymnalStore.com), the leading Internet retailer of digital hymnals, is excited to announce a special promotion. With every purchase of a Hymnal Plus (HT-400) digital hymnal, customers will receive a free carrying case. This is a perfect opportunity for churches, choirs, camps, missionaries, elderly care facilities and the funeral industry, plus individuals to upgrade their religious music experience. It’s a Godsend for religious organizations without a pianist, organist or other live musicians. It’s the ultimate accompaniment device.The Hymnal Plus digital hymnal is a revolutionary device that allows users to access thousands of traditional hymns, choruses, wedding and graduation music plus praise music with just a touch of a button. It is the ultimate tool of glorious music so worship leaders and musicians can enhance their spiritual practice through music. Perfect when there are no musicians available. Now, with the bonus of a free carrying case, it's even easier to take the Hymnal Plus digital hymnal on the go.“We are thrilled to offer this special to our cherished customers,” says Digital Hymnal Store CEO Jerry Ray, “we understand the importance of convenience and portability especially for those who use the Hymnal Plus HT-400 digital hymnal in their ministry or personal worship. The free carrying case will make it easier for them to bring their music with them wherever they go.”Visit Digital Hymnal Store’s website at www.DigitalHymnalStore.com today and receive your free carrying case. With the Hymnal Plus, HT-400, you can bring the power of music into your spiritual practice like never before.

