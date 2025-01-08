With Respiratory Virus Cases Increasing Across the State, DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Protect Themselves

For Immediate Release January 8, 2025 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

It's not too late for flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines

With high respiratory illness activity throughout the state, the Department of Health Services (DHS) urges Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against respiratory illnesses as soon as possible and reminds them it's not too late to get the protection that can help avoid serious illness this season.

Flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity levels are increasing significantly across Wisconsin and nationwide. Emergency department visits due to respiratory viruses have also increased, especially in infants, young children, and older adults.

"The best way to protect yourself and those around you from respiratory viruses is to get vaccinated—it's never too late," said DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt. "Everyone six months and older can get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines today. Infants, pregnant people, and older adults may also be eligible for an RSV vaccine. Getting vaccinated against respiratory illnesses can help keep you from spreading them to others who may get very sick, especially those who are at higher risk of infection."

Data from the DHS Influenza Vaccine Dashboard shows 31% of Wisconsinites have received a flu shot this season. Data from the DHS COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard shows only 15% of Wisconsinites have received an updated COVID-19 vaccine. While the flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, they are caused by two different viruses and require two different vaccines. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect against these illnesses and the current vaccines are a good match against the strains of both viruses that are currently circulating. Eligible Wisconsinites can get their flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

In addition to COVID-19 and flu, RSV is a major cause of respiratory illness in all age groups. RSV is also the leading cause of hospitalization in infants. Infants 8 months and younger and babies 9-19 months with an increased risk of RSV can get a treatment to protect them from serious illness. Those who are between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant can get a vaccine to protect their newborn from RSV. Adults 75 and older and adults ages 60-74 who have an increased risk of RSV are also eligible to get the vaccine.

To find and schedule a vaccine, Wisconsin residents can check with their primary care provider, local or Tribal health department, community clinic, or vaccines.gov. Wisconsinites can also dial 211 or 877-947-2211 for help scheduling a vaccine appointment. If they do not have health insurance, or their health insurance does not cover vaccines, there are programs that can help, including the Vaccines for Children program and Vaccines for Adults program.

In addition to getting vaccinated, DHS recommends Wisconsinites take simple actions to increase their protection levels, keeping themselves and loved ones safer this season:

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are touched often at home, work, and school.

Avoid being around people who are sick.

Bring in fresh outdoor air or gather outside, when possible.

Wear a high-quality mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Anyone sick with a respiratory virus can help prevent the spread and protect others by:

Staying home when experiencing symptoms, except to get medical care.

Washing hands often with soap and warm water.

Covering the mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, then throwing the tissue in the trash.

Find information about COVID-19, the flu, and RSV on the DHS website. Additional information about the 2024-2025 respiratory season can be found in the DHS Weekly Respiratory Report or on the DHS Respiratory Illness Data webpage.