New Data Show Congenital Syphilis Increasing in Wisconsin While Other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Decrease

During STI Awareness Week, DHS highlights importance of access to prevention, testing, and treatment

This STI Awareness Week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is sharing new data to help public health and health care leaders focus prevention efforts and support the sexual health of all Wisconsinites. According to new preliminary 2024 Wisconsin STI surveillance data, STI rates are decreasing overall but continue to be high throughout the state. In 2024, DHS received 31,576 reports of STIs (syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia). Of these infections, over half were reported in people 15-24 years old.

Syphilis cases overall have continued to increase over the last five years, with the preliminary 2024 data showing a 1,450% increase from 2019, which remains higher than the national average. Congenital syphilis occurs when a baby is born with syphilis, which is an STI passed to a baby during pregnancy. In 2024, there were 31 cases of congenital syphilis, compared to 25 cases in 2023. Up to 40% of babies with congenital syphilis may be stillborn or die from the infection. While syphilis can always be treated with antibiotics, if left untreated it can lead to infants being born with serious health problems including cataracts, deafness, seizures, or death.

"While we can celebrate that overall levels are decreasing, STIs continue to impact Wisconsin residents across the state, and the increase of congenital syphilis is especially concerning," said State Health Officer Paula Tran. "Fortunately, STIs are preventable. This requires us all to ensure that people have access to accurate, age-appropriate education about sexual health alongside quality health services that support timely testing and treatment."

Many STIs, including syphilis, often show no signs or symptoms, which makes it important for everyone who is sexually active, especially people who are or may become pregnant, to take steps to prevent STIs. Talking with sexual partners about their history, getting tested, and using protection methods are the best ways to safeguard your sexual health and well-being. Wisconsinites should talk with their health care provider about their options.

For more information about STI testing, prevention, and treatment, contact your health care provider or visit the DHS sexually transmitted diseases webpage. Continue to check back for additional 2024 STI data.