Justice Department Announces ATF's Publication of Final Volume of National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment

The Justice Department today released the ATF’s publication of Protecting America from Trafficked Firearms: NFCTA Updates, New Analysis, and Policy Recommendations , the fourth and final volume of the National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment (NFCTA). This landmark series represents the most thorough research, analysis, and examination ever of firearms commerce and how firearms enter illegal markets and fall into the wrong hands.

In April 2021, President Biden and Attorney General Merrick B. Garland directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to lead a research group in conducting a comprehensive study of criminal gun trafficking — defined as the intentional movement of firearms into the illegal market for a criminal purpose or possession. This directive acknowledged the urgent need for data-driven strategies to curb gun violence and illegal gun trafficking across the nation.

Volume IV, compiled after years of research by leading experts from both law enforcement and academia, delivers updated findings and trends that highlight how firearms reach criminal actors. It also underscores the critical role ATF and its partners play in disrupting these networks through its cutting-edge Crime Gun Intelligence — the free tools ATF provides to state, local, Tribal and federal law enforcement partners to help them prevent shootings, catch shooters, and break shooting cycles.

“This final volume of the NFCTA concludes the most comprehensive look at America’s crime gun data in over two decades and confirms that ATF’s advanced intelligence tools are vital to helping law enforcement nationwide solve gun crimes and take shooters off the streets,” said Attorney General Garland. “Expanded use of ATF’s crime gun tracing and National Integrated Ballistic Information Network has provided more investigative leads than ever on violent gun crimes, enhanced strategic intelligence on violent gangs, and improved the apprehension and prosecution of violent criminals. This report reminds us of the importance of our work, and I am grateful to the extraordinary professionals of the ATF who put their lives on the line to help keep our communities safe.”

“From conducting enhanced background checks to stopping firearms trafficking by cartels, the Department has prioritized addressing the most significant drivers of violent crime and identifying emerging threats to our communities,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “This report is further evidence that to continue our historic progress against violent crime, we need to bring more crime gun intelligence to more law enforcement agencies, in more jurisdictions, more quickly than ever before.”

“At ATF, we know that we cannot successfully address the threat of gun violence in this nation without the best and most current information about the problem,” said ATF Director Steven Dettelbach. “For that reason, it is a privilege to announce Volume IV of the National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment (NFCTA): Protecting America from Trafficked Firearms: NFCTA Updates, New Analysis, and Policy Recommendations. This independent expert report is an unprecedented, data-driven analysis critical to fighting violent crime. At its core, Vol. IV helps anyone who looks at the facts to identify how criminals get their guns, what type of guns they seek, and where and how often they use them. While this report is a repository of invaluable information, the report’s most significant finding is that background checks are a crucial tool to help prevent felons, traffickers, and other dangerous people from arming themselves and hurting others. While the decision about whether to expand background checks is certainly up to policy makers, this report’s immense data and expert analysis shows conclusively that background checks save lives — period.”

Volume IV’s key highlights include:

Surge in Privately Made Firearms (PMFs) . Between 2017 and 2023, 92,702 suspected PMFs — untraceable “ghost guns” that are obtained without background checks and do not contain serial numbers — were recovered and reported. The number of PMFs recovered in crimes surged nearly 1,600% (from 1,629 to 27,490) with nearly 1,700 connected homicides and over 4,000 linked to other violent crimes. Miscellaneous firearms are predominantly firearm frames and receivers manufactured and sold before being assembled into an operational firearm. Between 2000 and 2022, annual miscellaneous firearms manufacturing increased nearly 6,600% with the bulk of this growth taking place in the last 10 years. Miscellaneous firearm manufacturing then decreased by 36% between 2022 and 2023.

Volume IV highlights trends in manufacturing and sales of firearms, including: Recommendations for Action. Volume IV underscores the urgent need for action to curb firearms trafficking trends, including by: Expand Background Checks: Expanded background checks would save lives. Data clearly shows that such checks limit the opportunities dangerous, prohibited persons have to acquire firearms. There are several means by which this could be accomplished, including increasing ATF’s funding to investigate illegal trafficking accomplished by those not completing currently required background checks, prosecuting and securing appropriate sentences for unlicensed dealers who violate current laws, or examining federal and state-level background check laws to assess their effectiveness and the need for their expansion. Enhanced Accountability in Law Enforcement Firearm Resales : Law enforcement agencies should evaluate their discretionary resale practices, which too often result in firearms being used in subsequent crimes — with over 25,000 firearms previously in the possession of law enforcement ending up at crime scenes between 2019 and 2023 alone. In considering whether to adopt a mandatory destruction policy, such as the one recommended by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, law enforcement agencies should consider distinguishing policies that allow law enforcement officers to purchase their issued service weapons versus policies governing the sale of weapons to the general public. Strengthen and Expand ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence : As of 2024, eTrace and NIBIN were used by approximately 55% and 67% of law enforcement agencies nationwide, respectively. Funding expanded and comprehensive the use of ATF’s eTrace and NIBIN tools by ATF and its partner law enforcement agencies will provide more investigative leads on violent gun crimes, enhanced strategic intelligence on violent gangs and other criminally active groups, and improve the apprehension and prosecution of violent gun criminals. Increased funding would improve these results by allowing ATF to provide law enforcement a single, automated platform with these tools.

In April 2024, the Department issued Volume III of the NFCTA, Firearm Trafficking Investigations, which examines 9,708 closed ATF firearm trafficking investigations initiated between CY 2017 and 2021.

In February 2023, the Department issued Volume II of the NFCTA, Crime Gun Intelligence and Analysis, which presents and analyzes data on crime guns (firearms used in crime) recovered between 2017 and 2021. The analysis reinforces the critical importance of ATF’s unique crime gun tracing authority and highlights the value of data from ATF’s NIBIN program.

In May 2022, the Department issued Volume I of the NFCTA, Firearms in Commerce, which presents and analyzes data collected by ATF and other federal agencies related to the manufacture, exportation, and importation of firearms.

To produce the NFCTA, the ATF assembled and led a team of independent subject experts from current and former law enforcement, academia, and related fields. Although ATF issues a variety of public and law enforcement reports and bulletins regarding firearm commerce, trafficking, and related issues every year, it has not undertaken a joint academic study close to the scale of the NFCTA in more than 20 years.