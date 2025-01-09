Oregon State Fire Marshal sending three additional strike teams to California

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing three more structural strike teams to southern California from the Oregon fire service. The teams will join 12 strike teams that were sent Wednesday morning.

The strike teams are from Benton/Columbia, Douglas, and Polk counties. In total, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has sent 15 strike teams, 300 firefighters, and 75 engines to the Los Angeles area.

“Our hearts are with those impacted by these wildfires in southern California and we are doing everything we can to help,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We are in constant contact with our partners in California to assess the resources they need to respond to this historic event.”

Those looking for information about the fires should follow the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, CAL Fire, or Los Angeles County.

This request came the Oregon Department of Emergency Management and the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The compact provides help during governor-declared emergencies or disasters by allowing states to send personnel, equipment, and supplies to support response and recovery efforts in other states. The strike teams will be reimbursed directly by California.

Media Inquiries

osfm.publicaffairs@osfm.oregon.gov