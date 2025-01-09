Exclusive Luxury Accommodation with 150+ Years of History Opens in Kanazawa, Japan

Kanazawa stay Akebono, Main gate Kanazawa stay Akebono, Bed room Kanazawa stay Akebono, living room

CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KICKs, Inc. is thrilled to announce the grand opening of "Kanazawa Stay Akebono," an exclusive one-house rental accommodation in the historic district of Kanazawa, Japan, which opened its doors on December 13, 2024. This unique luxury experience combines Kanazawa's renowned traditional gardens and townhouse culture, offering guests an unparalleled blend of history, culture, and modern comfort.

Nestled in a meticulously preserved 150-year-old Kanazawa townhouse, Kanazawa Stay Akebono invites guests to enjoy an intimate, one-of-a-kind stay surrounded by traditional crafts and a stunning, expansive garden. Key highlights of this exceptional accommodation include:

・Garden Culture: Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of a 100-tsubo (approx. 330㎡) garden, offering an extraordinary stay experience.

・Traditional Crafts: Enjoy a tranquil space adorned with iconic Ishikawa and Noto crafts, including Wajima-nuri lacquerware and Kutani porcelain.

・Kanazawa Townhouse: A spacious 160㎡ (approx. 1,700 sq. ft.) area within a historic 150+ year-old townhouse, offering both heritage and comfort.

・Renovation: A 2019 renovation harmoniously blends modern amenities with the property's rich history.

・Prime Location: Just a 10-minute walk from Kenrokuen Garden, one of Japan’s most famous gardens, with easy access to major attractions in Kanazawa.

Designed for affluent international travelers, families seeking cultural immersion in garden and samurai culture, and couples desiring a memorable getaway, Kanazawa Stay Akebono offers a unique, luxurious escape. With only one reservation per day, guests can enjoy an intimate, personalized experience in this exclusive property.

Additionally, KICKs Co., Ltd. is a tourism venture focused on revitalizing the Ishikawa and Noto regions. Founded by Kento Yamamoto, who has an impressive background as an Amazon Japan alumnus and U.S. CPA, KICKs is committed to supporting the local community through tourism. Following the Noto Peninsula earthquake earlier this year, the company aims to contribute to Noto’s recovery and will donate 1% of Kanazawa Stay Akebono’s revenue to earthquake recovery efforts in the region. Future expansion into Noto is planned as part of KICKs’ long-term mission.

We kindly ask for your coverage and would be delighted to share this exciting new venture with your readers.

About Kanazawa Stay Akebono

Name: Kanazawa Stay Akebono

Location: 2-1-17 Honda-machi, Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Opening Date: December 13, 2024 (Reservations began December 7, 2024)

Maximum Capacity: 8 guests

Key Features:

Garden Culture: A serene, 100-tsubo garden experience

Traditional Crafts: Surrounded by Wajima-nuri and Kutani ceramics

Kanazawa Townhouse: 160㎡ of spacious living in a 150+ year-old townhouse

Renovation: Modern comfort meets historical charm

Prime Location: A short walk to Kenrokuen Garden and other local attractions

For more information and to view beautiful images of the property, please visit the official website:

https://kanko-innovation.com/akebono_home

Legal Disclaimer:

