SolarisTech Launches SwiftAction Training Program to Address Compliance Issues in Real-Time

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolarisTech LLC, a leader in maritime and offshore safety solutions, has announced the launch of its innovative SwiftAction Training Program, designed to provide immediate and customized corrective action training . The program is delivered through the Gosships Learning Platform and is tailored to help companies address urgent compliance challenges, including post-detention findings, audit nonconformities, and other operational deficiencies.Meeting Industry Needs in Real TimeThomas Blenk, President & CEO of SolarisTech LLC, is also taking on the role of Gosships Learning Chief Training Officer. With decades of experience in Class and Flag Administration, Blenk brings unparalleled expertise to the SwiftAction Training Program. This makes the program truly one of a kind, offering unique insights and solutions that are tailored to meet the highest standards of maritime and offshore operations.The SwiftAction Training Program is a response to the growing need for prompt and effective solutions to compliance issues that can lead to costly detentions, operational delays, and reputation damage. By leveraging the capabilities of the Gosships Learning Platform, SolarisTech offers a fully customizable training solution that equips crew and shoreside personnel with the knowledge to resolve deficiencies and prevent recurrence.“This program reflects our commitment to proactive safety culture and operational excellence,” said Thomas Blenk, President & CEO of SolarisTech LLC. “With SwiftAction, companies can address compliance issues swiftly and effectively, reducing downtime and safeguarding their reputation.”How the Program WorksThe SwiftAction Training Program is structured to deliver impactful training in six simple steps:1. Identify Training Needs: Analyze audit findings or detention reports to pinpoint areas of non-compliance.2. Customize Content: Tailor training modules to address specific deficiencies using real-world scenarios.3. Deliver Training: Provide on-the-spot or self-paced learning options via the Gosships platform.4. Test Knowledge: Validate knowledge acquisition through assessments and issue Certificates of Completion.5. Evaluate Effectiveness: Collect feedback and verify the implementation of corrective actions.6. Maintain Records: Archive training records for future audits and inspections.Tailored Solutions for Every ChallengeThe program incorporates industry-specific modules covering topics like SOLAS compliance, ISM Code, crew safety, and operational readiness. Its customizable approach ensures that training is directly aligned with the unique challenges of each company or vessel.Driving Industry-Wide BenefitsSwiftAction is not just about fixing immediate issues—it’s about empowering organizations to foster a proactive safety culture. By addressing gaps in crew training and operational practices, the program contributes to long-term compliance, efficiency, and sustainability in maritime and offshore operations.Join the SwiftAction MovementThe SwiftAction Training Program is now available worldwide through SolarisTech LLC. Companies looking to enhance their compliance efforts, reduce risks, and improve operational performance are encouraged to explore this groundbreaking program.For more information about the SwiftAction Training Program, visit www.solaristechsystems.com or contact us at admin@solaristechsystems.com.About SolarisTech LLCFounded in 2024, SolarisTech LLC is a global leader in providing safety and technical excellence solutions for the maritime and offshore industries. With a focus on compliance, risk management, and fostering a proactive safety culture, SolarisTech empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence and regulatory compliance.

