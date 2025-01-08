21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for McLaughlin circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





8 January 2025





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin. There are 14 applicants, of whom seven indicate they are female and three report being minority applicants. Six presently work in the private sector, and eight are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 51.28 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants:





Ellen Dunne Mondonna L. Ghasedi Bridget Halquist Patrick J. Horgan Julia P. Lasater Jeffrey McPherson Curtis Niewald Krista Peyton Justin Ruth Thomas Smith Kelly Snyder Dean Stark Ryan Turnage Natalie Warner





The commission expects to conduct public interviews for both the McLaughlin circuit and McNelley associate circuit vacancies beginning at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission; Chris Baechle; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.





###





Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300