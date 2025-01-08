YourUpdateTV speaks with MyFitnessPal:

Kickstarting Your Health Goals in 2025: Why Progress Beats Perfection

MyFitnessPal encourages people to adopt a “progress over perfection” mindset in 2025 to help them stay accountable to their New Year’s health resolutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New year’s resolutions can be daunting, but what if the secret to success was progress, not perfection? Recently, Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal , conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to share easy and sustainable tips to reach your personal health goals in the new year without completely overhauling your diet and routine.

With a new year comes the inevitable pressure to become a “new you,” and commit yourself to a slew of intimidating resolutions. To help people reach their health goals in 2025, MyFitnessPal is encouraging society to adopt a “progress over perfection” mindset.

Everyone’s health journey looks different, and this new mindset helps people shift from an “all-or-nothing” outlook and supports them in taking steps toward their goals, while embracing life’s slip-ups and setbacks. It’s not about restricting or depriving yourself—it’s about making intentional choices.

MyFitnessPal believes that the new year should be about making intentional choices rather than restricting or depriving oneself. Instead of drastic changes that often lead to burnout, implementing small, mindful adjustments can lead to long-term success.

By using MyFitnessPal to plan meals, track food intake, and make informed nutrition choices, members can enjoy indulgences while maintaining balance throughout the week.

Practical Tips for a Balanced Approach:

Pre-Log Meals with Multi-Day Logging: Planning ahead? Log meals in advance to create awareness of daily choices. Adjust as needed throughout the day or week with MyFitnessPal’s flexible tracking tools.

Planning ahead? Log meals in advance to create awareness of daily choices. Adjust as needed throughout the day or week with MyFitnessPal’s flexible tracking tools. Focus on Both Quantity & Quality: Tracking food intake helps users understand not just calories but also nutrient composition. Seeing the impact of different foods on their daily goals brings awareness to their current intake in support of more mindful eating habits.

Tracking food intake helps users understand not just calories but also nutrient composition. Seeing the impact of different foods on their daily goals brings awareness to their current intake in support of more mindful eating habits. Add, Don’t Subtract: Instead of cutting out foods, set a goal to add nutrient-dense options like fruits, vegetables, or high-quality proteins to your diet. Consider setting a SMART goal (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-Bound) to build sustainable habits.



MyFitnessPal encourages users to prioritize memories over macros, making balanced choices while enjoying life’s moments. By tracking nutrition and embracing flexibility, members can stay on course without feeling overwhelmed.

Start your journey toward a healthier, more balanced lifestyle with MyFitnessPal today.Download the MyFitnessPal app for free via the App Store or Google Play or visit myfitnesspal.com

About Melissa Jaeger

Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD is the Head of Nutrition for MyFitnessPal where she serves as a subject matter expert in nutrition, offering strategic guidance to the brand’s marketing and product teams. Previously, Melissa used her nutrition expertise to educate and empower consumers of all ages and backgrounds while working in the area of retail dietetics. Melissa received a Bachelor of Arts in Nutrition (DPD) from the College of Saint Benedict and completed her dietetic internship through Iowa State University. In May 2024 she was recognized as the Registered Young Dietitian of the Year awarded by the Minnesota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Melissa’s passion for weight management and gut health inspired her to complete the Certificate of Training program in Childhood and Adolescent Weight Management through the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and Monash University’s training for the Low FODMAP Diet for Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Melissa’s commitment to nutrition communications is driven by her passion for translating evidence-based science into actionable messages, which she disseminates through a variety of global media outlets to help educate the public.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals, especially weight management. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to improve their health by tracking their food, recording exercise activity, and logging their weight. As one of the world's most trusted resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation and a sense of progress. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, more than 50 workout routines and exercise demos, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of MyFitnessPal.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daac14cc-a63a-4415-a01f-a1167fa90e46

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.