FAR OUT- Life On & After The Commune- Award Winning Documentary About New England Communes To Screen in California

FAR OUT Poster Art

FAR OUT: Life On & After The Commune is an award winning documentary feature about the 1960's counterculture and how it changed American life.

We knew the film would connect with folks where were there then. Response (to FAR OUT) has been steady, word-of-mouth has been strong, and the audience demographics have been broad.” — Jonathan Potter

ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAR OUT: Life On & After The Commune is an award winning documentary feature about the 1960's counterculture and how it changed American life.The film traces fifty years in the lives of a group of New Englanders, writers, artists and activists. It conveys not only how these "hippies" transformed Vermont and western Massachusetts, but also how rural life and the people they met changed them. In 1968, a group of political radicals left the big city and became organic farmers. They founded communes at Packer Corners in Guilford,VT and in Montague,MA. FAR OUT is the story of how the commune became a community. Directed, edited and produced by Charles Light and produced by Daniel Keller,Light's partner in Green Mountain Post Films (GMP Films), a production and distribution company.

FAR OUT blends contemporary interviews and a stunning trove of original archival footage. The group of radicals became pioneers in the organic farming movement. They also became significant leaders in the No Nukes movement. In 1973 when the local utility proposed a giant twin nuclear plant four miles from Montague Farm, they became fierce opponents. In a dramatic act of civil disobedience, Sam Lovejoy toppled a 500-foot weather tower on the planned nuclear site. Lovejoy turned himself in, and after a trial where he represented himself and drew national attention, was acquitted. The No Nukes movement waged the battles over the Seabrook nuclear plant to Diablo Canyon in California, with scores of reactor sites in between. In 1979, they teamed up with Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, John Hall, Graham Nash and other activist rock stars to help produce five nights of sold out concerts at Madison Square Garden and a 250,000-person rally in New York City.

Charles Light was born in 1949 in New York City and is a seasoned professional in the film and video industry since 1973. Along with Keller, Light produced and directed numerous award winning films on such topics as the environment, nuclear power, the Vietnam War, art and politics, peace issues, cannabis and more. Some titles have included "Save the Planet", a fast - paced montage film history of the Atomic Age, "Lovejoy's Nuclear War", the story of the earliest major act of civil disobedience against atomic power, and one man's winning fight to warn his community of impending danger, "The Last Resort", details the birth and growth of mass citizen action against nuclear power, among others. Lights wife Patty Carpenter composed and performs most of the original music in FAR OUT.

FAR OUT had over a month long run at the Latchis Theater in Brattleboro. The premiere set an astonishing 25 year record for a single night ticket sales at over 500 and came in second only to BARBIE,in the past five years, for total tickets sold. FAR OUT played to a sold out house at the Newburyport Film Festival, where it was honored with "Best New England Feature" and theatrical showings have taken throughout New England and beyond. According to Jonathan Potter, Executive Director of the Latchkis Theater, "Response (to FAR OUT) has been steady, word-of-mouth has been strong, and the audience demographics have been broad" Potter stated in a letter, "We knew the film would connect with folks "where were there then." But there has been strong interest from younger folks, curious to connect with that important chapter in history and with young people just like them from an earlier time."

7th Arts Releasing has exclusive non-theatrical and educational rights to FAR OUT, and non-exclusive theatrical, streaming and foreign.

FAR OUT is playing at multiple theaters across the country in January and February, 2025. It will play for 15 showings at the Laemmle Theaters in April 2025, featuring panels with Charles Light, Harvey Wasserman(No Nukes activist, interview subject and co-writer of FAR OUT), Patty Carpenter and other activists. Select panels to be moderated by Kat Kramer, actorvist and producer, Ms. Kramer is the Founder of "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World", a unique cinema series that showcases social justice films and documentaries. Kat is also the Founder and Producer of the up-coming #SHEroesForChange Festival,which spotlights documentaries focused in female empowerment, inter generational stories through film and music. Ms. Kramer has co-partnered with the Uranium International Film Festival to present The Atomic Age CinemaFest Hollywood in 2025, FAR OUT will be part of the festival line-up. Ms. Kramer produces original content via KNK Productions,Inc. She is the daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer, who made 35 films, with a focus on social responsibility. Kramer produced and directed the classic 1959 film "On The Beach" about the threat of nuclear war, based on the novel by Neville Schute.

Laemmle Monica Film Center- Santa Monica, 4/5-4/7. Claremont Laemmle, 4/5-4/7, Glendale Laemmle, 4/5-4/7, Newhall Laemmle, 4/5-4/7, and Laemmle Town Center, Encino, 4/5-4/7, 2025. For updates please visit: https://www.laemmle.com/ http://www.greenmountainpostfilms.com

Media Contact: Kat Kramer- KNK Productions,inc- "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World"- #SHEroesForChange http://www.katkramersfilmsthatchangetheworld.com

747-265-6685/ knkproductioninc@cs.com

Far Out: Life On & After the Commune Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.