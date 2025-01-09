Marion County, FL Teams Up with GovInvest to Lead Workforce Innovation

Marion County’s leadership demonstrates an incredible commitment to building a workforce strategy that serves both employees and residents.” — GovInvest CEO Michael Fryke

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GovInvest, the pioneer of compensation analytics technology for government agencies, proudly welcomes Marion County, FL to its growing network of forward-thinking public sector partners. Marion County—which includes numerous vibrant cities such as Ocala and Belleview—is setting the stage for smarter workforce planning and budget sustainability by adopting GovInvest’s innovative labor costing and financial forecasting solutions.“Marion County’s leadership demonstrates an incredible commitment to building a workforce strategy that serves both employees and residents,” said Michael Fryke, CEO of GovInvest. “By embracing technology to modernize their operations, they are paving the way for greater transparency and efficiency, which are key elements for long-term success.”Building Momentum in Florida:This exciting partnership is part of GovInvest’s growing presence in the Sunshine State. Recent collaborations with cities like Miami, Pensacola, and Pinellas County, among others, highlight how GovInvest’s solutions help agencies overcome challenges such as manual errors in labor costing, streamline workforce planning, and enhance decision-making confidence.With GovInvest’s platform, Marion County’s leadership will have access to powerful tools, including real-time labor costing visualizations and automated workflows that simplify budgeting and strengthen collaboration across departments. These features and insights will empower the County to make data-driven decisions, save time, and focus on delivering for its community.Future-Ready Workforce Planning:Marion County’s decision to partner with GovInvest aligns with the company’s mission to help public sector agencies future-proof workforce planning. By addressing critical challenges like recruitment, retention, and labor negotiations, GovInvest provides the insights and tools agencies need to stay ahead in a rapidly changing landscape.“We’re seeing incredible momentum across the region as more cities and counties adopt solutions that improve transparency, equity, and fiscal sustainability,” added Fryke. “Marion County’s dedication to innovative workforce planning is a shining example of how technology can make a real impact.”2025 – Rewriting the Rules on Recruitment and Retention:As public sector leaders face mounting pressures for transparency, equity, and adaptability, traditional approaches to recruitment, retention, and compensation are falling short. In a blog posted this week, GovInvest’s CEO shared his workforce predictions and recommendations to help agencies tackle talent challenges in 2025.To learn more on the trends, actions and solutions shaping the government agency recruitment and retention landscape in Florida in 2025, connect with GovInvest at the Florida Public Employer Labor Relations Association (FPELRA) February 2-5 in Orlando, FL.For more information about GovInvest and its solutions, visit www.govinvest.com About GovInvest:Founded in 2014, GovInvest empowers over 1,000 public sector agencies nationwide to transform labor, compensation, and benefits analysis with cost-effective software solutions and expert consulting services. Dedicated to transparency, efficiency, and equity, GovInvest helps public sector organizations make data-driven decisions, attract top talent, and achieve long-term fiscal sustainability.

