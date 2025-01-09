Quorum Software Appoints Radhika Krishnan as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Senior Software Executive Joins Quorum Software to Drive Future Innovation and Growth of Its Energy Suite

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Software , a global leader in energy industry software, proudly announces the appointment of Radhika Krishnan as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Radhika will lead the evolution of Quorum’s unified product strategies and technology development to advance its Energy Suite, ensuring continued innovation and seamless customer experiences. Her focus will include devising roadmaps and delivering superior software solutions that harness data and AI, spanning Quorum's flagship solutions such as Upstream On Demand, Energy Components, and Planning Space.Bringing over two decades of experience from leading technology organizations, Radhika is a recognized leader in cloud infrastructure, data and analytics, as well as industrial IoT. She most recently served as an executive at Amazon Web Services (AWS), and prior to that at Hitachi, 3D Systems and Lenovo where she delivered transformative growth through customer-focused innovation.“Uniting product and technology under one leadership ensures Quorum delivers the most cohesive and innovative energy software solutions" said Paul Langenbahn, CEO of Quorum Software. "Quorum has always been at the forefront of delivering industry leading solutions tailored to the unique challenges of the energy sector, and Radhika’s proven expertise in integrating product and technology strategies aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. Her leadership will drive exceptional customer experiences and ensure their success in an ever-evolving industry landscape.”Expressing her enthusiasm for joining Quorum, Radhika said, “I am thrilled to join a company with such a rich history of innovation and deep commitment to the energy industry. Quorum’s Energy Suite is uniquely positioned to address today’s energy challenges, and I look forward to working with this talented team to shape the future of energy technology.”About Quorum SoftwareQuorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in 60 countries. Quorum’s solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry’s first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum’s experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

