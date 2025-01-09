Berry Market Expected to Surpass US$ 38.09 Billion, Driven to a 3.7% CAGR by 2034

Berry Industry

Steadily Increasing Consumption of Functional Foods to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Berry Producers: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study compiled by seasoned analysts at Fact.MR, revenue from the global Berry Market is projected to reach US$ 26.49 billion in 2024 and ascend to US$ 38.09 billion by the end of 2034. Globally, rising demand for functional foods will present a significant opportunity for berry producing companies over the coming years.Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, mulberries, raspberries, and cranberries are commonly incorporated into smoothies, yogurts, beverages, protein bars, ice creams, and other products by functional food manufacturers. Their high levels of vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber make them ideal ingredients for functional foods.North America is projected to lead the market due to high fresh berry consumption, a robust cold chain infrastructure, and advanced agricultural practices. Additionally, Western Europe is expected to capture a substantial market share, driven by strong berry production in countries like Spain and the United Kingdom.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsKey Takeaways from Berry Market Study:Global sales of berries are projected to rise at 3.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The North America berry market is estimated at a value of US$ 6.65 billion in 2024.East Asia is projected to account for 22.6% of the global market share by the end of 2034. Revenue from the sales of berries in Japan is projected to reach US$ 2.56 billion by the end of 2034.The market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 2.93 billion in 2024. The South Korea market is forecasted to expand at 4.5% CAGR through 2034. Based on nature, organic berries are projected to hold 81.9% market share in 2024.“Growing focus on advancements in packaging technology is an important trend in the berry market aimed at improving product shelf life and preserve freshness. Expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, online grocery shopping, and specialty food stores is boosting berry sales,” says Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Berry Market:The Key Players in the Berry Industry include SunOpta Inc.; Ocean Spray Cranberry Inc.; Kerry Group plc; California Giant Inc.; Green Mountain Farm Direct; Costa Group Holdings Ltd.; California Giant Inc.; Dole Food Company Inc.; Dabur India Ltd.; Symrise AG; Uren Food Group Limited; California Giant Berry Farms.Country-wise Insights:Why Is the US Market So Profitable for Berry Distributors?The demand for berries in the US is being driven by consumers' growing preference for locally grown and organic fruits. Because they offer a natural, pesticide-free option that appeals to a wide range of consumers, berries fit in nicely with these trends. They are frequently marketed as locally farmed or organic. Organic berries are especially appealing to consumers who are willing to pay more for products made sustainably and support local agriculture. Berries are becoming more popular as consumers seek out healthier, more sustainable food options, in part because they are becoming more interested in local and organic fruit.Why is South Korea's demand for berries growing so quickly?In South Korea, berries are becoming more and more popular as a staple food due to their adaptability and versatility in a variety of culinary applications. Berries are frequently used in South Korean cuisine as toppings, salads, desserts, and smoothies to enhance flavor and nutritional content. Because of their adaptability, berries are a perfect fit for South Koreans' current dietary preferences, which include consuming and demanding wholesome and tasty foods.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:High Preference for Organic Berries over Conventional Berries:Organic berries are in higher demand than conventional berries because they are safer and better for your health. Berries that are farmed without industrial pesticides, herbicides, or genetically modified organisms are why a significant portion of customers only eat organic berries.Because they promote soil health and biodiversity, organic agricultural practices are seen to be better for the environment. The increased desire among consumers for natural and sustainably produced goods is driving up demand for organic berries, despite their customary higher price.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the berry market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), packaging (pouches, jars, cans, bulk), and distribution channel (direct, indirect), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Elderberry Extract Market is expanding from an estimated $334.7 million in 2024 to a colossal $605.2 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.1%. 