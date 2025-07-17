UV Nail Gel Market Growth Accelerates Globally, Forecast to Reach $109 Million by 2035

The Polish water segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, whereas another segment Basecoats is likely to grow at 6.0%. In terms of countries

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global UV Nail Gel Market , valued at US$ 58 million in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 109 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%. Driven by surging demand for glossy, chip-resistant manicures, the influence of beauty industry trends, and advancements in eco-friendly gel formulations, this market is pivotal for the nail care industry. This press release explores the key drivers, projections, and opportunities shaping this dynamic market.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7820 Why Is the Market Growing?Rising beauty consciousness, with 72% of consumers prioritizing transparent ingredient sourcing in 2024, fuels demand for UV nail gels, which offer durability and a glossy finish lasting up to three weeks. Social media platforms, like Instagram and TikTok, drive nail art trends, with a 20% year-on-year increase in nail art product demand. The growth of professional salons, with 23,745 nail salons in the U.S. alone, and at-home DIY kits, like Sally Hansen’s 2022 Friends collection, boost market adoption. Health concerns, such as UV exposure risks, are mitigated by safer LED curing technologies and bio-based formulations using vegetable oils, reducing emissions by 15%.What Are the Key Market Projections?The market is set to create a US$ 51 million opportunity by 2035, growing from US$ 58 million in 2024 to US$ 109 million at a 6.0% CAGR. The methacrylate segment, holding a 95% share in 2024, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR, creating a US$ 48 million opportunity. North America, with a 79% share of the nail care market, and Europe lead, while Asia-Pacific, driven by China’s 7.1% CAGR, offers a US$ 10 million opportunity by 2035. Historical growth from 2019 to 2023 was at a 5.8% CAGR. Short-term growth (2025–2028) focuses on salon applications, while long-term trends (2030–2035) emphasize DIY kits and eco-friendly gels.How Can Stakeholders Leverage Opportunities?Stakeholders in beauty, retail, and nail care can capitalize by investing in eco-friendly UV nail gels, like CND’s 2023 bio-based line, and expanding e-commerce channels, which account for 30% of sales in 2024. Partnerships, such as OPI’s Asia-Pacific expansion in 2023, enhance market reach. Targeting North America, with a US$ 21 million market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific, driven by K-beauty trends, offers significant potential. Compliance with FDA and EU cosmetic regulations boosts consumer trust and market competitiveness.What Does the Report Cover?Fact.MR’s report combines primary research across 30+ countries and secondary analysis, covering segments by chemistry (methacrylate, acrylate), application (salons, personal use), distribution channel (online, offline), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa). It highlights trends like eco-friendly formulations, LED curing, and nail art personalization, providing actionable insights for stakeholders.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7820 Who Are the Market Leaders?Key players include Creative Nail Design (CND), OPI Products Inc., Gelish, and Light Elegance. CND’s Shellac line and OPI’s GelColor, with over US$ 500 million in annual sales, lead through innovation and salon partnerships. These companies, holding over 40% of the market, drive advancements with bio-based gels and expanded color ranges, catering to professional and DIY consumers.What Are the Latest Market Developments?In 2024, nail art demand grew by 20%, driven by social media influencers and K-beauty trends. Offline channels, with a 60% share, dominate due to consumer preference for in-store testing. North America’s 79% share reflects high disposable incomes, while China’s market is projected to reach US$ 10 million by 2035. Regulatory shifts, like EU’s stricter UV safety standards, increased adoption of LED curing by 15%. Innovations, such as Hermès’ 2021 bio-sourced gel range, enhanced market appeal.What Challenges and Solutions Exist?Health concerns, including UV exposure risks linked to skin irritation, and high equipment costs, averaging US$ 200 per UV lamp, pose challenges. Regulatory scrutiny, affecting 20% of products in 2024, adds barriers. Solutions include LED-based curing, reducing UV risks by 20%, and affordable DIY kits, like those by Sally Hansen, lowering entry costs by 15%. Localized production in Asia-Pacific, adopted by 10% of manufacturers, mitigates supply chain risks. Compliance with global safety standards ensures market resilience.Conclusion:The Global UV Nail Gel Market is set to reach US$ 109 million by 2035, driven by a 6.0% CAGR. With applications in salons and personal use, and supported by eco-friendly innovations and social media-driven trends, the market offers transformative opportunities. Stakeholders can leverage Fact.MR’s insights to target high-growth regions like North America and Asia-Pacific, invest in sustainable solutions, and address health and cost challenges to thrive in this vibrant nail care industry.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: UV Air Sanitizer Market to register a double digit CAGR growth during the period 2021-2031. UV Glue Market to register a CAGR of around 6% during the years, 2021-2031. Adoption in applications like glass bonding, plastic bonding & others to spur demand.

