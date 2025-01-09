Soup and Broth Market Projected to Hit US$ 13.89 Billion with Growing at a 3.7% CAGR By 2034

Soup and Broth Industry

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a new, detailed research report published by Fact.MR, the global Soup and Broth Market is estimated at a value of US$ 9.68 billion in 2024 and has been projected to advance at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2024 and 2034.With appreciation for their variety of tastes rising and increased knowledge of their health advantages, soup and broth consumption is steadily rising globally. These nutrient-dense food alternatives are becoming increasingly popular among consumers as part of a balanced diet as they grow more health-conscious. Soup and broth have become increasingly popular due to their adaptability to different dietary needs, such as being gluten-free, vegetarian, or vegan. Furthermore, the comforting quality of these hot, filling meals appeals to people all across the world.Globalization of the culinary industry has also contributed by bringing foreign soup variations to previously untapped markets. Foodies are discovering a vast array of tastes, ranging from robust Western stews to delicate Asian broths.The popularity of ready-to-eat and simple-to-prepare soup choices is rising significantly as the convenience factor gains ground. Key factors driving market expansion are the convergence of health advantages, variety of tastes, and ease of consumption.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsKey Takeaways from Soup and Broth Market Study:The global soup and broth market is projected to reach US$ 13.89 billion by 2034-end. The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2034.Based on ingredients, tomatoes are estimated to account for 20.1% market share in 2024. The convenience stores segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2034.The market in Canada is foreseen to attain a revenue of US$ 595.3 million by 2034. The South Korea market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2024 and 2034.“Over the next ten years, as far as varieties of soups and broth are concerned, tomatoes, beans, and chicken will remain the leading choices of people across the world,” says Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Soup and Broth Market:The Key Players in the Soup and Broth Industry Campbell Soup Company; Pacific Foods of Oregon; College Inn; Progresso; Knorr; Manischewitz Company; Paleo Broth Company; Bonafide Provisions; Bare Bones Broth; Unilever; Del Monte Food Inc.; Hain Celestial Group; Epic Provisions LLC; Kettle and Fire Inc.; LonoLife; McCormick and Company Inc.; Zoup Specialty ProductsCountry-wise Insights:What Can Be Expected from the US Soup and Broth Market?Growing health and wellness trends are significantly affecting the U.S. soup business. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their nutritional choices and are searching for nutrient-dense food substitutes. People that place a great value on their fitness and health love soups. The idea of having vegetables, lean meat, lentils, and whole grains all in one meal is really alluring.In January 2022, the local restaurant chain Zoup! Eatery made its debut. Good, Really Good Soups is a line of premium soups and broths free of gluten, artificial ingredients, and preservatives. It is one of Zoup!'s home-style bases.In November 2021, Herbalife Nutrition made its debut in the American soup market with Instant Soup, a tasty and high-protein snack. The soup mix's recipe includes fifteen grams of plant-based protein and three grams of fiber to assist provide sustained energy and help ward off hunger.What is the evolution of the Chinese market for soups and broths?The use of vegetable broths and stocks is changing dramatically in both developed and developing nations due to the rise in veganism. Leading enterprises are responding to the growing public demand for vegan soups by producing them in various ways. With the exception of vegans, most people favor nutritious vegetable soups over non-vegetarian options. The increasing acceptability of these broths by consumers benefits the market. China is a famous nation that has long been a consumer of soup and similar foods. Over the past few years, the vegan movement has only helped the country's commercial boom.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Here to Stay:Packaging options that are better for the environment, such as recyclable pouches and biodegradable containers, are becoming more popular with people who care about the environment. To cut down on packaging waste, several firms are launching reusable containers with refill options.Customers can now access comprehensive product information, recipes, and provenance tracking using smart packaging that uses QR codes. Product freshness is guaranteed throughout storage and transit with the use of temperature-sensitive labeling.AI-driven demand forecasting in logistics is cutting waste and improving inventory control. Phase-change materials and Internet of Things-enabled temperature monitoring are two examples of cold chain advances that are enhancing product quality in transit.To cut down on carbon emissions and transportation distances, several businesses are investigating localized manufacturing strategies. Efficient last-mile delivery technologies are being used by new subscription-based delivery businesses that offer fresh, homemade-style soups. By tackling sustainability issues and improving product quality and consumer experience, these innovations are setting up the soup and broth business for future expansion and development.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the soup and broth market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (traditional, light, vegetarian classics, non-vegetarian, organic, noodles), ingredient (tomatoes, beans, chicken, beef, broth, artichokes, mixed vegetables), and sales channel (wholesale/ distributors/direct, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Breakfast Cereal Market to surge from $52.78 billion in 2024 to $78.88 billion by 2034, driven by 4.1% CAGR, marking substantial growth. 