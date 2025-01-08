Yost Applauds New Law Targeting Rise in Costly Organized Retail Theft

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Legislation co-written by Attorney General Dave Yost’s office and signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike DeWine cracks down on crime rings that steal billions of dollars of merchandise from Ohio retailers each year, fueling higher prices for consumers.



“Consumers bear the cost when organized retail theft goes unchecked,” Yost said. “With this law, we aim to make sure the thieves are the ones who pay the price.”



The Fight Organized Retail Crime and Empower Law Enforcement Act targets theft rings with stiffer criminal penalties and creates a new statewide task force and an advisory council within the Attorney General’s Office. Yost’s office crafted the law in partnership with the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants and Ohio Chamber of Commerce. State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari and state Sen. George Lang sponsored the legislation.



The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants estimates that organized retail theft costs Ohio businesses $2 billion to $3 billion annually. The crime typically involves groups stealing large amounts of merchandise from multiple stores and selling the items for profit. To offset the losses, some retailers have little choice but to raise prices.



The law creates a new felony offense of organized retail theft, with penalties escalating based on the value of the stolen merchandise. It also enhances penalties for repeat theft offenders, setting a minimum fourth-degree felony charge for thefts committed by individuals who have a felony-theft conviction within the previous three years.



“These criminals rely on safety in numbers, but it’s a false sense of security,” Yost said. “We now can charge them as a group, making it easier to convict and imprison thieves who target retailers as part of a crime ring.”



Along with tougher penalties, the law establishes a new task force under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission to investigate organized retail theft statewide. To support the task force, the law calls for the formation of the Organized Retail Theft Advisory Council, a group consisting of the attorney general and representatives from the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, Ohio Council of Retail Merchants and Ohio Grocers Association, among others.



Statements from our partners:



State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari

“I am honored and excited to see House Bill 366, the FORCE Act, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine. This legislation is a critical step in combating organized retail theft, providing law enforcement and prosecutors with the tools they need to hold offenders accountable and protect Ohio businesses. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, stakeholders, and Gov. DeWine for their support in advancing this important initiative to safeguard our communities and strengthen our economy.”



State Sen. George Lang

“I am grateful to see this important piece of legislation signed into law and once again show that Ohio is the most business-friendly state in the country. The FORCE Act will protect our retailers, customers and communities.”



Gordon Gough, president and CEO of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants

“We are extremely pleased with the passage of House Bill 366, known as the Fight Organized Retail Crime and Empower Law Enforcement Act. This law makes Ohio a leader in combating the scourge of organized retail crime afflicting retailers and consumers. The FORCE Act brings valuable resources to state and local law enforcement through funding and the establishment of a statewide task force housed in the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. In addition, it will help facilitate direct collaboration between retail loss prevention executives, law enforcement and prosecutors. Lastly, the legislation makes necessary changes to our statutes to better address the dynamic and constantly evolving trends in organized retail crime. We are deeply grateful for the support of our House sponsor, Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, and our Senate sponsor, Sen. George Lang, legislative leaders in both the House and Senate, industry stakeholders, Attorney General Dave Yost and Gov. Mike DeWine.”



Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce

“The Ohio Chamber is grateful to Gov. DeWine for signing House Bill 366 into law. The statewide business community has long been concerned with rising crime levels, and our own research shows that crime discourages Ohio businesses from expanding. The new and enhanced penalties under this legislation mirror many of those recommended by our own Ohio Chamber Crime Task Force and will allow law enforcement to hold criminals accountable, while also helping to increase the growth and security of Ohio businesses. We especially applaud the work of Attorney General Dave Yost and his office to keep prosecutorial tools nimble as retail theft becomes increasingly more organized and sophisticated. Finally, we are proud of the advocacy efforts of our own Ohio Chamber Action Network members who contacted legislative offices and stressed the need for prompt action to address organized retail theft.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-