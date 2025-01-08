J. Blanton Plumbing Partners with Glenview Park District for Winterfest 2025

. Blanton Plumbing proudly sponsors Glenview Park District’s Winterfest 2025, providing trusted services such as Lincoln Park 24-hour plumbing, water heater installation, and maintenance. A J. Blanton Plumbing technician installs a water heater, showcasing the company’s expertise in water heater installation and maintenance as part of their sponsorship of Glenview Park District’s Winterfest 2025.

Celebrating Winter with Community Fun and Supporting Local Initiatives

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a trusted provider of plumbing services in Chicagoland, is proud to sponsor Winterfest 2025, a celebration of all things winter hosted by the Glenview Park District at the Glenview Community Ice Center. This exciting January event promises hockey games, figure skating exhibitions, public skating sessions, and fun-filled activities for the whole family. Proceeds will benefit the Glenview Park Foundation, supporting local community initiatives. Read more information about the event and the organization on www.glenviewparkfoundation.org About Winterfest 2025Winterfest at the Glenview Community Ice Center offers a day packed with winter fun, including:- Triple-Header Hockey Games: Watch thrilling matchups, including Glenbrook South Titan Hockey Club vs. Loyola Hockey Academy, and the Glenview Stars Hockey Association vs. Honeybaked Hockey Club.- Figure Skating Exhibition: Enjoy the artistry and skill of local skaters.- Public Skating and Ice Bumper Cars: Family-friendly activities include public skating sessions and exciting 15-minute ice bumper car rides.- Food and Drinks: Refuel with delicious offerings from North Branch while enjoying the festivities.General admission is just $5 at the door and includes access to hockey games and the figure skating exhibition. Public skating sessions are $7 per skater, with skate rentals available for $4. Ice bumper car rides are $10 per 15-minute session.J. Blanton Plumbing’s Commitment to CommunityAs a proud sponsor of Winterfest 2025, J. Blanton Plumbing continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting local communities. Known for reliable services such as Lincoln Park 24 hour plumber support, water heater installations, and maintenance, the company is excited to contribute to the success of this beloved winter event.Expert Plumbing Services for Chicagoland ResidentsAs Winterfest attendees enjoy the festivities, J. Blanton Plumbing remains committed to providing essential plumbing services for local homeowners and businesses: Water Heater Installation : Ensure reliable hot water for the cold season with expert installations tailored to meet every home’s needs. Water Heater Maintenance : Regular maintenance helps improve efficiency and extend the lifespan of water heaters, ensuring comfort during the winter months.- 24 Hour Plumbing Service: With a team of experienced professionals, J. Blanton Plumbing offers round-the-clock support to address urgent plumbing needs.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has been serving Chicagoland for over 30 years, specializing in water heater installation, water heater maintenance, and 24/7 emergency plumbing solutions. With a strong commitment to community engagement, J. Blanton Plumbing is honored to sponsor events like Winterfest 2025, supporting local families and initiatives while delivering exceptional plumbing services year-round.Contact InformationFor more information about J. Blanton Plumbing’s services or their involvement with Winterfest 2025, contact:J Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain800 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614773-831-7574

