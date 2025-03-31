J. Blanton Plumbing Sponsors Delta Institute’s Green Soapbox Panel Discussion on Climate Refugees

J. Blanton Plumbing sponsors Delta Institute's Green Soapbox Panel on Climate Refugees, reinforcing their commitment to community and sustainability while offering expert camera sewer inspections, plumbing fixture installations, and sewer cleanouts. A J. Blanton Plumbing technician performing a camera sewer inspection, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainable solutions and quality service in plumbing fixture installations and sewer cleanouts, as part of their sponsorship of Delta Institute'

Chicago-Based Plumbing Company Supports Annual Dialogue on Regional Climate Resilience and Environmental Equity

J. Blanton Plumbing is honored to support the Green Soapbox and Delta Institute’s continued leadership in facilitating important conversations around environmental change and resilience.” — Cynthia Wozniak, Head of Marketing at J. Blanton Plumbing.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Blanton Plumbing is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2025 Green Soapbox Panel Discussion, hosted by the Delta Institute. This year’s event focused on the pressing topic of climate refugees and the role the Midwest may play in migration resettlement as climate-related displacement continues to rise. The sponsorship highlights J. Blanton Plumbing’s commitment to supporting initiatives that drive environmental dialogue and sustainable community solutions.Organized annually by the Delta Emerging Leaders Associate Board, the Green Soapbox event brings together expert panelists from across sectors to explore regional environmental issues. Topics addressed in previous years have included air quality, infrastructure, and city resilience. This year’s discussion examined how climate change is shaping population movement and the policies needed to respond effectively and equitably.Supporting Community Resilience Through Environmental DialogueThe Green Soapbox series has featured dozens of speakers since its inception in 2011, including professionals from public agencies, environmental nonprofits, and community-based organizations. Past participants have included representatives from the EPA, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, and NPR affiliate WBEZ, as well as grassroots advocates from groups such as Blacks in Green and Southeast Environmental Task Force.This year’s conversation on climate migration addressed not only the anticipated demographic shifts but also the infrastructure and policy needs that will arise as more individuals and families relocate due to environmental stressors. As a sponsor, J. Blanton Plumbing supports the advancement of regional readiness efforts that align with its mission to serve Chicagoland communities reliably and responsibly.Plumbing Services That Support SustainabilityIn addition to its community engagement efforts, J. Blanton Plumbing continues to offer dependable residential and commercial services throughout theChicagoland area, including: Camera sewer inspections to detect underground plumbing issues without excavation Plumbing fixture installations that promote water efficiency and long-term performance Sewer cleanouts to maintain system reliability and reduce flood risk during severe weather eventsAbout J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has provided professional plumbing solutions to Chicagoland residents and businesses since 1993. Known for its expertise in camera sewer inspections, plumbing fixture installations, and sewer cleanout services, the company also takes pride in giving back to the community through partnerships that promote education, sustainability, and resilience.Contact InformationFor more information about J. Blanton Plumbing’s community partnerships or to schedule a service, contact:J. Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain800 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614773-831-7574

