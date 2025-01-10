Dynamic Researcher and Regenerative Scientist Dr. Benjamin Arthur Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Benjamin Arthur is a research scientist at the forefront of one of the most exciting discoveries of our times: the value of stem cells in medicinal treatment, prevention, and therapeutics.

He is a doctor who studied and worked at venerable institutions such as Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD; The Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN; NYU in New York (Graduate studies in Applied Maths) The California Institute of Technology in Pasadena; and the University of Zurich in Switzerland, where he attained his doctoral degrees in molecular genetics and behavioral science.

Throughout his career the focus has been on health science research. After participating in a unique cloning project that revealed stem cells presented a promising pathway to natural Therapy, Dr. Arthur knew that his real future was not in traditional medicine, deemed as very limited in its efficacy and ridden with complications of severe adverse side-effects and burdensome regulations and high costs as a result of governmental regulatory agencies being in the pocket the Big Pharmaceutical Companies. The brilliant man realized his passion is for regenerative medicine and jumped at the chance to help people in more direct clinical settings. Today he launched and runs Regen-U-Verse, a Regenerative medicine Research, Processing and Investigative Clinical Facility based in Alpharetta, with locations in Jones Creek Georgia and an affiliate in Tampa, Florida. Dr Arthur aims to expand into other locations in the USA and abroad, such as Spain, The Bahamas, Jamaica and Ghana. By appearing on the radio once again, he hopes to spark interest from both prospective patients, fellow practitioners, and grant partners.

“I’m here to educate people on what stem cells really are. With this approach to Medicine, we are pioneering the shift in paradigm from the ineffective and budget-busting traditional “diagnose and treat” to the more promising, effective and cost saving “predict and prevent”. Many traditional practitioners are either unaware or grossly misinformed, and I want to open their minds and get past the hurdles. Stem cell products have not been approved yet, but we process them in labs the are registered with the FDA as processors and distributors. Growth is going to be explosive in the next 5 to 10 years ”to a multi-billion dollar enterprise as evidenced by the observation that Renown Medical Institutions and Big Pharma have invested into exploring stem cell therapy.

Dr. Arthur stresses that stem cell products we process are repurposed from afterbirth which would have otherwise been discarded as waste if not used. It is noteworthy to emphasize our stem cell products do they come from aborted fetuses and thus raise no ethical issues. The stem cell products are recovered from the afterbirth during childbirth. These of stem cells, are special because, they have the right potency and are at their highest level of potency and in the most pristine condition since they would have not been exposed to the brunt of epigenetic (environmental) factors. They have the promise of a new lease on life to people suffering from a variety of medical issues which have not responded traditional treatments. These stem cell products considered as allografts, which means they originated from NON-SELF to SELF. Fortuitously, our stem cell products appear to have an immune evasive character and so are not recognized and attacked by the recipient’s immune system as would have been expected since the donor is not the recipient. Moreover, there does not appear to be any significant adverse effects resulting from the administration of our stem cell products.

Dr. Arthur’s initial encounter with stem cells was back in 1994 (30+ years ago) in cloning genesis involved in oogenesis. He realized the potential and later went on to focus Regeneration (the study of stem cells and their ability to rejuvenate things, such as organs or tissues.) The body has a natural tendency to heal and rejuvenate itself, Dr. Arthur states, and if you supply the body with the right material, you improve the chances it happening!

Dr. Arthur is proud to have been exposed to high level research studies and clinical rotations in top institutions and says they were his foundation in therapeutics. Medical Science Training awards from National Science Foundation, NIH and Swiss National Foundations among others in Applied Mathematics, Molecular Genetics and Behavioral neuroscience helped him to design his future.

“In general, living things invest heavily in the survival of their offspring, to prevent extinction. This is true in both of the major biological kingdoms known to man, the plant and animal kingdoms. Humans belong to the animal kingdom and for the critical early phase of the life of their offspring what is later to be discarded as the afterbirth is their lifeline for survival. As such it appears to be endowed with fantastic regenerative potential that could be repurposed to address health issues and improve the quality of life. We are still discovering the gems it presents. I am thrilled to be part of it.”

Dr. Arthur notes that the regenerative therapy field is aimed at developing products and procedures that utilize naturally sourced products like stem cells to help repair, replace, or regenerate tissue and organs that have been damaged or diseased. By using the purest cells and preserving their capacity in a selective way, he believes he has the key to resolving many conditions-- from basic musculoskeletal deterioration to diabetes and Parkinson’s.

Learn more about what he has accomplished thus far and hopes to achieve in the near future by listening to his two radio shows in 2025.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Benjamin Arthur in interviews with Jim Masters at 12:00 noon EST, On Monday January 6th and then the 13th.

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-dynamic-researcher/id1785721253?i=1000683099560

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-255588276/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2YcbkuV4xLIOISGuENeU2V

